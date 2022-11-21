Tanushree Roy Chowdhury joins India Today as Head – Corp Comm

Prior to this, she was associated with Max Healthcare as General Manager

Tanushree Roy Chowdhury has joined India Today as Head – Corporate Communications.

Prior to this, she was associated with Max Healthcare as general manager.

Chowdhury has 16 years of experience in the media and communications industry. She has actively contributed in organisations like Fortis Healthcare, Times of India and The Indian Express.

