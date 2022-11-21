Tanushree Roy Chowdhury joins India Today as Head – Corp Comm
Prior to this, she was associated with Max Healthcare as General Manager
Tanushree Roy Chowdhury has joined India Today as Head – Corporate Communications.
Prior to this, she was associated with Max Healthcare as general manager.
Chowdhury has 16 years of experience in the media and communications industry. She has actively contributed in organisations like Fortis Healthcare, Times of India and The Indian Express.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags India today Tanushree Roy Chowdhury Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr a