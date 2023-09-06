Sarika Kapoor Chokshi joins TATA Advanced Systems Limited
Chokshi has been appointed TATA Advanced Systems Limited, Corporate Communication Head
Sarika Kapoor Chokshi has been appointed TATA Advanced Systems Limited, Corporate Communication Head. Tata Advanced Systems Limited, an Indian aerospace manufacturing, military engineering and defence technology company owned by TATA Sons.
Chokshi comes with over 25 years of experience in corporate communications. She began her career with Aliagroup almost twenty years back and later on worked with Tata Group for more than ten years. With an unwavering commitment, perseverance and patience, Chokshi worked in the comms industry for two decades.
Over the years, she has been actively engaging with the wider audience artistically and profoundly narrating the brand’s journey. As she completes more than two decades in the industry, she keeps her storytelling galore on top-notch, while articulating and weaving the brand message in an uncluttered manner. Continuing the journey of brand communication and engagement ahead, Chokshi declares her association with TATA Advanced Systems Limited.
Torque Pharmaceuticals appoints DENTSU CREATIVE PR as public relations agency
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Gurugram office
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 1:06 PM | 2 min read
Torque Pharmaceuticals has named DENTSU CREATIVE PR as its public relations agency.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurugram office.
As per the mandate, DENTSU CREATIVE PR will leverage its extensive expertise to steer the brand’s communication strategy and oversee media relations. With a wealth of experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical domains, the agency is poised to harness its proficiency to enhance the brand's visibility and market presence and cultivate a meaningful connection with the target audience.
Aligned with Torque Pharmaceuticals' exceptional journey as one of the fastest-growing entities in the pharmaceutical realm, this collaboration is positioned to further fortify the brand's standing within the industry.
It is pertinent to note here that Torque Pharmaceuticals is recognized for delivering healthcare solutions of unparalleled quality. The brand’s ongoing commitment to pioneering innovation in the field of affordable medicines is a demonstration of its firm pursuit of excellence.
A.I.S Bedi, Managing Director, Torque Pharmaceuticals said, “We are elated to welcome DENTSU CREATIVE PR to our fold. Their strategic acumen and expertise in the pharmaceutical, health and FMCG space promise to substantially enhance our market positioning.”
Mandeep Singh, Executive Director, Torque Pharmaceuticals added, “We are looking forward to working on innovative and ingenious concepts that will amplify our engagement with stakeholders, effectively conveying our mission to improve the quality of life, in conjunction with our PR agency.”
Sanjeev Anand, President, DENTSU CREATIVE PR commented, “At DENTSU CREATIVE, we are driven by our strong commitment to infuse supreme creativity and innovation into every aspect of our partnerships. This synergy fuels our ambition to formulate strategies that not only achieve immediate objectives but also cultivate lasting connections. As we embark on this exciting chapter alongside Torque Pharmaceuticals, we are poised to set a new standard of collaboration that stands as a testament to creativity, innovation, and the pursuit of shared success.”
On Purpose and Findability Sciences announce collaboration
Partnership aimed at revolutionising social impact by harnessing the power of AI for transformative change
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 5:13 PM | 2 min read
ON PURPOSE consulting, an award-winning social impact communication consultancy, and Findability Sciences, recently named one of America’s most innovative companies in 2023 by Fortune Magazine, has formed a ground-breaking alliance to harness the true potential of AI for developing efficient, personalised and far-reaching communication solutions for its clients. The collaboration aims to leverage cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver unparalleled social impact solutions across various sectors.
Sharing insights on partnership, Girish Balachandran, Founder & Managing Director, ON PURPOSE, said, "I've always believed that stories have the power to inspire action and bring about meaningful change. With our partnership with Findability Sciences, we're creating a paradigm shift in how social impact is conceptualised, measured, and achieved. This will not just revolutionise the sector but will tangibly transform communities for the better, for generations to come. We recognize the urgency to address this growing need and are confident that our partnership with Findability Sciences will play a key role in enabling our clients to leverage cutting-edge AI tools and strategies to drive innovation, increase efficiency and create a competitive advantage.”
Anand Mahurkar, Founder and CEO, Findability Sciences said, " Our partnership with On Purpose marks a pivotal moment where technology meets humanity to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. This is more than a partnership; it's a commitment to using innovation for the greater good. We're not just bringing algorithms into the equation; we're bringing the transformative power of AI to unlock opportunities for social impact on an unprecedented scale."
Businesses, investors, and consumers alike are looking for tech-driven solutions to critical societal problems, including those outlined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The partnership is timed well for when interest in using AI for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals is soaring. The objective is to create, communicate, and execute participatory campaigns that engage supporters, consumers, or employees while addressing urgent social issues.
e4m to unveil list of top 25 PR agencies and brands with best comms professionals
The fourth annual initiative aims to choose, acknowledge and felicitate outperforming agencies and brands in 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 3:58 PM | 1 min read
The exchange4media is coming up with the fourth edition of Top 25 Brands and Agencies to applaud their unwavering commitment to shaping industries and inspiring countless others. After our successful attempt last year garnered positive responses, we are hopeful to award top-performing PR agencies and brands for the year 2023 for their efforts, perseverance and commitment towards stakeholders, consumers and their employees.
The Top 25 PR Agencies list will be selected by e4m in-house editorial team and jury. The jury will evaluate the agencies based on numerous parameters, including client list, team strength, turnover and their presence across a diversified market. The top 25 Brands with Best In-house Communications Professionals will have the list of brands that have done remarkable work in the field of communication. The in-house editorial jury will judge the brands based on their leadership team profiles, skill sets, strategic management, crisis and risk handling, employee welfare, innovation and more.
This is exchange4media’s fourth annual initiative to celebrate the brands and agencies working exceptionally well in PR and corporate communication over the years.
The final winner list will be announced in September 2023. Stay tuned.
ZEBEDEE appoints Raptor PR as global agency of record
Raptor PR will be helping to build ZEBEDEE’s communications architecture and multiple narratives
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 3:24 PM | 2 min read
Raptor PR - the specialist B2B emerging technology PR agency for the global video games industry - today announced that ZEBEDEE, the leading FinTech company powering Bitcoin payments with over USD $50M of funding, has appointed Raptor PR as its global PR agency of record.
Founded in 2019, ZEBEDEE is a fast-growth fintech and technology company with over 65 staff across the globe. Its mission is to make trading Bitcoin quick, simple and accessible. Its disruptive products include the ZEBEDEE API, which empowers developers and platforms, such as mobile games and social media platforms, to conduct global transactions instantaneously.
ZEBEDEE has also launched its own app called ZBD that enables mobile game players to earn while they play and developers to improve engagement and retention through rewards. Users can also earn Bitcoin through surveys, as well as interactions through a new social media platform built on Nostr. Earnings can be kept as Bitcoin or be traded for gift cards on Steam, Amazon and many more stores.
Raptor PR will be helping to build ZEBEDEE’s communications architecture and multiple narratives, delivering a high impact, data-driven campaigns to get the message out on ZEBEDEE’s significant ambitions and core value proposition across industry verticals like business, games industry, web3, fintech and consumer channels.
Rana Rahman, Founder and CEO at Raptor PR commented, “ZEBEDEE is a best-in-class representation of how emerging web3 technology can have practical, meaningful applications for both businesses and consumers that are actually useful, not just bluster. ZEBEDEE’s vision is vast; they are poised to empower industries such as the video games sector and social media, and Raptor PR is delighted to be entrusted with sharing this vision with the world.”
Kaizzen begins operations in MENA region with Dubai office
Dipankar Zalpuri has been appointed as President-MENA
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
Kaizzen has announced its expansion into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with a new office in Dubai.
This strategic move aims to cater to the growing demand for integrated and result-oriented PR and digital marketing solutions, offering a wide range of services to businesses across various sectors.
As part of its MENA expansion, Kaizzen has named Dipankar Zalpuri as the President of the MENA region.
As a seasoned professional, he brings over 18 years of experience in Communications to the position. His expertise spans Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, Public Relations, and Events Consulting and Execution. Having served thousands of clients with varied mandates across different geographies, he is well-prepared to deliver custom PR and Digital Marketing solutions for best-of-the-breed international brands as well as fast-growing startups.
Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO, Kaizzen, expressed enthusiasm about the company's latest endeavor, saying, "We are thrilled to embark on this new journey as we extend our footprint into the MENA market. The Middle East and North Africa region is a dynamic hub of innovation, culture, and growth. Dubai is a gateway to MENA and GCC region, which makes this a strategic decision to expand Kaizzen’s global ambitions. With our expertise in crafting compelling narratives and our commitment to delivering tangible results, we look forward to helping businesses in the region connect with their audiences in meaningful ways."
Nikhil Pavithran, Group President, Kaizzen, “Our goal is to not only provide clients with world-class communication strategies but also to become an integral part of the region's business landscape. With the support of our talented team and our commitment to innovation, I am confident that we will create impactful and transformative campaigns for our clients."
Zalpuri expressed his excitement about leading Kaizzen's operations in the MENA region, stating, " I believe that MENA is a region that values innovation, building relationships, and entrepreneurship. I am determined to make a substantial positive impact in this region with this prestigious mandate. This confidence comes from the backing of passionate hard-work and exceptional dedication to deliver successful client campaigns that is encoded in the DNA of this remarkable organization, right from the top. With the support of a vastly talented team, we will take forward the Kaizzen narrative of boosting businesses by creating appealing brand stories through comprehensive 360-degree communication strategies. Well, the way to get started is quit talking and begin doing.”
ON PURPOSE appointed Elsevier’s communications consultant in India
ON PURPOSE has been tasked with supporting Elsevier in its strategic outreach in India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 10:31 AM | 2 min read
ON PURPOSE has announced its recent appointment by Elsevier as the agency on record in managing the company’s strategic communications objectives following a rigorous multi-agency pitch process.
With this win, ON PURPOSE has been tasked with supporting Elsevier in its strategic outreach in India to help researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. As an industry leader in academic publishing and research solutions, Elsevier has been a trusted partner in India for nearly three decades, fostering scientific and healthcare excellence in the nation.
Regarding the partnership, Shivani Sharma, Chief Operating Officer at ON PURPOSE, said, “It’s a privilege to partner with an organisation working to advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Through our work, we’ve realised how communications can, and must, play a bigger role in bridging societal inequality. Working with Elsevier takes us closer to achieving our mission to use communications for social change.”
"We are excited to be collaborating with ON PURPOSE to help grow Elsevier’s brand awareness and reputation in India amongst the research and health communities as well as policy makers. The team has collectively demonstrated a strategic understanding of our business and operating environment, and we look forward to co-creating effective communications approaches to achieve our communications objectives in India", said Jason Chan, Communications Director, Asia Pacifc, Elsevier.
Media Corridors secures Public Relations mandate of Satyukt Analytics
Satyukt Analytics specializes in satellite-based precision agriculture solutions
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 5:34 PM | 2 min read
Media Corridors, a public relations firm, has announced that it has been awarded the Public Relations mandate for Satyukt Analytics, a company specializing in Satellite-based Precision Agriculture solutions. This partnership is set to propel both companies to new heights in their respective fields.
Satyukt Analytics has been revolutionizing the agriculture industry with its state-of-the-art satellite-based precision farming technologies. By leveraging advanced satellite imagery and data analytics, Satyukt Analytics empowers farmers with real-time insights, enabling them to make informed decisions about their crops, irrigation, and resource management. Their innovative solutions have been instrumental in increasing agricultural productivity, sustainability, and efficiency across the globe.
Media Corridors, known for its expertise in strategic communication and media relations, has been chosen as the ideal partner to amplify Satyukt Analytics' unique offerings and contribute to its market leadership. With a proven track record in driving impactful PR campaigns for technology and agriculture companies.
"We are excited about partnering with Media Corridors for our PR initiatives," said Dr. Sat Kumar, Co-founder of Satyukt Analytics. "Their proven expertise and deep understanding of the technology and experience of handling agriculture industries clients make them the ideal partner to help us communicate the value and impact of our precision farming solutions. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will enhance our brand visibility and drive greater adoption of our technologies among farmers and agricultural stakeholders."
"We are thrilled to be entrusted with the Public Relations mandate for Satyukt Analytics," said Ms. Ayushi Arora Gulyani, Founder & CEO of Media Corridors. "Satyukt Analytics is at the forefront of innovation in precision agriculture, and we are excited to work closely with their team to communicate their vision, achievements, and contributions to the agriculture industry. Our team is committed to helping Satyukt Analytics create a strong and positive brand image, enhance its thought leadership, and expand its reach globally."
As part of the collaboration, Media Corridors will develop and execute comprehensive PR strategies, media outreach programs, and thought leadership initiatives to showcase Satyukt Analytics’ breakthrough technologies and their impact on modern agriculture.
