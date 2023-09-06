Sarika Kapoor Chokshi joins TATA Advanced Systems Limited

Kaizzen has announced its expansion into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with a new office in Dubai.

This strategic move aims to cater to the growing demand for integrated and result-oriented PR and digital marketing solutions, offering a wide range of services to businesses across various sectors.

As part of its MENA expansion, Kaizzen has named Dipankar Zalpuri as the President of the MENA region.

As a seasoned professional, he brings over 18 years of experience in Communications to the position. His expertise spans Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, Public Relations, and Events Consulting and Execution. Having served thousands of clients with varied mandates across different geographies, he is well-prepared to deliver custom PR and Digital Marketing solutions for best-of-the-breed international brands as well as fast-growing startups.

Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO, Kaizzen, expressed enthusiasm about the company's latest endeavor, saying, "We are thrilled to embark on this new journey as we extend our footprint into the MENA market. The Middle East and North Africa region is a dynamic hub of innovation, culture, and growth. Dubai is a gateway to MENA and GCC region, which makes this a strategic decision to expand Kaizzen’s global ambitions. With our expertise in crafting compelling narratives and our commitment to delivering tangible results, we look forward to helping businesses in the region connect with their audiences in meaningful ways."

Nikhil Pavithran, Group President, Kaizzen, “Our goal is to not only provide clients with world-class communication strategies but also to become an integral part of the region's business landscape. With the support of our talented team and our commitment to innovation, I am confident that we will create impactful and transformative campaigns for our clients."

Zalpuri expressed his excitement about leading Kaizzen's operations in the MENA region, stating, " I believe that MENA is a region that values innovation, building relationships, and entrepreneurship. I am determined to make a substantial positive impact in this region with this prestigious mandate. This confidence comes from the backing of passionate hard-work and exceptional dedication to deliver successful client campaigns that is encoded in the DNA of this remarkable organization, right from the top. With the support of a vastly talented team, we will take forward the Kaizzen narrative of boosting businesses by creating appealing brand stories through comprehensive 360-degree communication strategies. Well, the way to get started is quit talking and begin doing.”