Rajiv Banerjee joins Piramal Enterprises as Group Head– Corporate Communications

Banerjee’s previous stint was with HDFC Bank where he worked for more than nine years

Updated: Jan 6, 2022 2:53 PM
Rajiv Banerjee

Rajiv Banerjee has joined Piramal Enterprises as Group Head–Corporate Communications. His previous stint was with HDFC Bank where he worked for more than nine years.

Banerjee is a seasoned strategic communication professional with well-rounded experience as a journalist in print, television and digital for 15 years. His expertise lies in external, internal, online, social media, regional media and CSR communication.

Banerjee has diversified experience in both, media organizations and corporates like Economic Times, Brand Equity, Financial Express, NetScribes, United Television (UTV), Hinduja Media and Beacon Television.

