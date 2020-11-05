Poonawalla Finance appoints Amarjeet Kaur as Head – Communications & PR

Poonawalla Finance announced the appointment of Amarjeet Kaur as Head – Communications, and PR. Being a part of the leadership team of Poonawalla Finance, she will work towards building a strong internal and external communications framework and position the company as a leading digital-lending NBFC.

Amarjeet will be based out of the corporate office in Pune and report to Abhay Bhutada, MD, and CEO. Amarjeet has more than 18 years of experience in corporate communications and branding, public relations, and social media communication. She has extensively worked in the finance and pharma industries, successfully spearheading new product launches, advertising, media management, integrated marketing communication, crisis management, and government relations. Her wide-ranging experience will add value to Poonawalla Finance’s media visibility and communication narrative.

Abhay Bhutada, MD & CEO, Poonawalla Finance said, “We are delighted to have Amarjeet Kaur in our team. We believe that communication in this unprecedented time needs to reflect the purpose and inherent ability to transform lives. We are confident that with more than 18 years of varied experience and expertise, Amarjeet will play a pivotal role in positioning Poonawalla Finance as a futuristic digital-lending NBFC. As the world is adapting to the new normal post-pandemic, the NBFC sector all the more needs to rehaul communication strategies to embrace a multitude of new factors that have come into play. Amarjeet will lead to this crucial transformation in our stratification from all fronts of the communication framework.”

Before joining Poonawalla Finance, Amarjeet worked with Cipla as Head – Communications & PR. Commenting on her appointment, Amarjeet Kaur said, “I am excited to join Poonawalla Finance and play my part in its growth journey keeping the core values and strategic vision of the group in focus. The pandemic has transformed the internal and external communication discourse and we need to realign our strategies to communicate with the stakeholders to be in sync with the changed realities. I look forward to working with the talented and highly motivated team of Poonawalla Finance to develop an effective communication framework to achieve enhanced media visibility and reputation for our company as well as superior acceptability of our differentiated products and services.”