Poker Sports League retains Kaizzen as their PR agency for season 3

Kaizzen, independent Public Relations & Digital Agency, has been awarded the PR mandate for Poker Sports League’s season 3. The mandate encompasses providing strategic communications support to PSL, covering corporate reputation management, brand visibility and crisis management; across media platforms.

On Kaizzen’s appointment, Pranav Bagai, CEO & Co Founder, Poker Sports League, said “We are pleased to appoint Kaizzen as our Public Relations Consultancy, to communicate our vision and help us establish poker as a mind sport. The team’s experience in managing similar mandates for other industry bodies and client in the sports and gaming space helps them understand the technicalities of this sector and accordingly customize a communications strategy for us. Moreover, by handling communications for PSL in the past, affirms my belief in their ability to deliver strong results. We look forward to a fruitful association with team Kaizzen, yet again.”

After the culmination of two successful seasons, PSL is back with is season 3 in a new avatar as Poker Sports League - Virtual (PSL-V). With a vision to sportify the game of poker through a unique online-based team format PSL offers big prize pools, no entry fee and a lot of a competition ahead.

Commenting on Kaizzen being awarded this mandate, Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen, said, "Kaizzen has a long standing relationship with PSL and has been part of the team for the first 2 season as well. We are thankful to the management team at PSL for placing their trust in Kaizzen yet again. Our team is excited at the opportunity of working collaboratively with the team at PSL; to execute innovative, disruptive and high-impact PR campaigns that positively impact the business. Over the past twelve years, Kaizzen has established itself as a leading multi-practice and full-service PR and Digital Media Agency. Sports & Gaming is one of our strong practice areas, and the current mandate will help consolidate this practice even further.”