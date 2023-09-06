'Our global expertise is a cornerstone of our agency’s value proposition'
Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, Health Practice Asia Lead, talks about the company’s strong positioning across global markets influenced by interesting and engaging brand campaigns
Over the years, SPAG FINN Partners has been excelling in the Public Relations industry and is doing exceptionally well in bridging the gap between the client and the consumer by diving deep into the latter’s perspective.
Today e4m spoke to Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, Health Practice Asia Lead, to get insights on how the agency is planning to proliferate the footfalls across length and breadth. Gupta also discussed the plethora of techniques the agency is using to craft the most engaging brand campaigns.
Edited excerpts:
Since SPAG and FINN Partners’ acquisition, the company has seen significant development with its expansion into new sectors and practice areas. Can you share the vision behind this expansion and how it aligns with the agency’s core strengths?
The expansion into new sectors and practice areas following the acquisition of SPAG by FINN Partners is a strategic move driven by a clear vision. We aim to leverage the synergy of both Firm's expertise and strengths to offer clients a comprehensive range of services that seamlessly integrate traditional PR, digital marketing, and other communication disciplines across the Purpose and Social Impact, Technology, and Consumer sectors. This expansion aligns perfectly with our core strengths - deep industry knowledge, an integrated approach to communications, and a commitment to delivering impactful results.
How does SPAG/FINN harness its global expertise as a leading integrated marketing and communications agency? How are the contributions of global experts enhancing and fortifying the agency’s services across various industry sectors in Asia?
With a vast network of experts across the world, we can tap into diverse perspectives and industry insights, allowing us to create campaigns and strategies that are not only innovative but also well-informed. In Asia, specifically, these contributions are instrumental in fortifying our services. They provide us with a broader understanding of market nuances, cultural dynamics, and emerging trends, enabling us to tailor our approaches to various industry sectors more effectively.
As an integrated marketing agency, what transition have you seen in building integrated brand campaigns?
The transition in building integrated brand campaigns has been remarkable. We have witnessed a shift from siloed marketing efforts to a more holistic approach. Today, integrated campaigns are all about seamless storytelling across various platforms and channels. Our teams collaborate closely, merging public relations, content creation, social media, and digital marketing efforts to create a unified narrative that resonates with the target audience. This transition underscores the importance of a synchronized message that reaches consumers wherever they are.
In the current landscape, the emphasis on Purpose and Social Impact has become paramount for every organization. Could you elaborate on that? And how do you envision assisting clients in recognizing and effectively addressing their Purpose and Social Impact requirements?
In the dynamic landscape of today’s business world, the emphasis on Purpose and Social Impact has transcended mere corporate responsibility to become an imperative strategy for every forward-looking organization. This evolution is not merely a trend; it is a fundamental shift in how companies engage with their stakeholders, navigate markets, and contribute to the greater good.
At SPAG FINN Partners, we view this landscape not just as an opportunity but as a responsibility. Our role is to guide our clients in navigating this complex terrain, helping them uncover their authentic purpose, and seamlessly integrate it into their brand essence. This involves a deep exploration of their core values, a thorough understanding of their impact on society, and a commitment to transparent and meaningful action.
Our approach is multifaceted, grounded in strategic insights, and powered by insights and creativity. We believe that purpose cannot be an afterthought; it must be integrated seamlessly into the very essence of an organization. Our team, through its diverse perspectives and extensive experience, brings a 360-degree view to this process. We have taken a significant step forward with the launch of “The FINN Purpose Alignment Index and report —a pioneering initiative that not only assesses an organization’s purpose-driven initiatives but also provides actionable insights for refinement and growth. Through this index, we are not just setting a benchmark; we are fostering a culture of continuous improvement. We envision assisting our clients in recognizing their Purpose and Social Impact requirements by offering them a blueprint that aligns their aspirations with measurable outcomes. This goes beyond words—it is about translating purpose into action, and intentions into tangible, positive change.
How do you intend to seamlessly incorporate these principles throughout your services, leveraging your communications proficiency within the industry to enact meaningful societal transformations?
Our strategy revolves around weaving Purpose and Social Impact into every facet of our services. We collaborate closely with clients to uncover their unique societal goals and then craft communication strategies that amplify their intentions through innovations. By leveraging our communications proficiency, we ensure that these principles resonate deeply with target audiences, sparking engagement and action. It is about translating purpose into action, not just in campaigns but also in corporate culture and operations. Through this approach, we aim to drive the kind of societal transformations that align with our client’s values and contribute positively to the world.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
On Purpose and Findability Sciences announce collaboration
Partnership aimed at revolutionising social impact by harnessing the power of AI for transformative change
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 5:13 PM | 2 min read
ON PURPOSE consulting, an award-winning social impact communication consultancy, and Findability Sciences, recently named one of America’s most innovative companies in 2023 by Fortune Magazine, has formed a ground-breaking alliance to harness the true potential of AI for developing efficient, personalised and far-reaching communication solutions for its clients. The collaboration aims to leverage cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver unparalleled social impact solutions across various sectors.
Sharing insights on partnership, Girish Balachandran, Founder & Managing Director, ON PURPOSE, said, "I've always believed that stories have the power to inspire action and bring about meaningful change. With our partnership with Findability Sciences, we're creating a paradigm shift in how social impact is conceptualised, measured, and achieved. This will not just revolutionise the sector but will tangibly transform communities for the better, for generations to come. We recognize the urgency to address this growing need and are confident that our partnership with Findability Sciences will play a key role in enabling our clients to leverage cutting-edge AI tools and strategies to drive innovation, increase efficiency and create a competitive advantage.”
Anand Mahurkar, Founder and CEO, Findability Sciences said, " Our partnership with On Purpose marks a pivotal moment where technology meets humanity to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. This is more than a partnership; it's a commitment to using innovation for the greater good. We're not just bringing algorithms into the equation; we're bringing the transformative power of AI to unlock opportunities for social impact on an unprecedented scale."
Businesses, investors, and consumers alike are looking for tech-driven solutions to critical societal problems, including those outlined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The partnership is timed well for when interest in using AI for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals is soaring. The objective is to create, communicate, and execute participatory campaigns that engage supporters, consumers, or employees while addressing urgent social issues.
e4m to unveil list of top 25 PR agencies and brands with best comms professionals
The fourth annual initiative aims to choose, acknowledge and felicitate outperforming agencies and brands in 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 3:58 PM | 1 min read
The exchange4media is coming up with the fourth edition of Top 25 Brands and Agencies to applaud their unwavering commitment to shaping industries and inspiring countless others. After our successful attempt last year garnered positive responses, we are hopeful to award top-performing PR agencies and brands for the year 2023 for their efforts, perseverance and commitment towards stakeholders, consumers and their employees.
The Top 25 PR Agencies list will be selected by e4m in-house editorial team and jury. The jury will evaluate the agencies based on numerous parameters, including client list, team strength, turnover and their presence across a diversified market. The top 25 Brands with Best In-house Communications Professionals will have the list of brands that have done remarkable work in the field of communication. The in-house editorial jury will judge the brands based on their leadership team profiles, skill sets, strategic management, crisis and risk handling, employee welfare, innovation and more.
This is exchange4media’s fourth annual initiative to celebrate the brands and agencies working exceptionally well in PR and corporate communication over the years.
The final winner list will be announced in September 2023. Stay tuned.
ZEBEDEE appoints Raptor PR as global agency of record
Raptor PR will be helping to build ZEBEDEE’s communications architecture and multiple narratives
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 3:24 PM | 2 min read
Raptor PR - the specialist B2B emerging technology PR agency for the global video games industry - today announced that ZEBEDEE, the leading FinTech company powering Bitcoin payments with over USD $50M of funding, has appointed Raptor PR as its global PR agency of record.
Founded in 2019, ZEBEDEE is a fast-growth fintech and technology company with over 65 staff across the globe. Its mission is to make trading Bitcoin quick, simple and accessible. Its disruptive products include the ZEBEDEE API, which empowers developers and platforms, such as mobile games and social media platforms, to conduct global transactions instantaneously.
ZEBEDEE has also launched its own app called ZBD that enables mobile game players to earn while they play and developers to improve engagement and retention through rewards. Users can also earn Bitcoin through surveys, as well as interactions through a new social media platform built on Nostr. Earnings can be kept as Bitcoin or be traded for gift cards on Steam, Amazon and many more stores.
Raptor PR will be helping to build ZEBEDEE’s communications architecture and multiple narratives, delivering a high impact, data-driven campaigns to get the message out on ZEBEDEE’s significant ambitions and core value proposition across industry verticals like business, games industry, web3, fintech and consumer channels.
Rana Rahman, Founder and CEO at Raptor PR commented, “ZEBEDEE is a best-in-class representation of how emerging web3 technology can have practical, meaningful applications for both businesses and consumers that are actually useful, not just bluster. ZEBEDEE’s vision is vast; they are poised to empower industries such as the video games sector and social media, and Raptor PR is delighted to be entrusted with sharing this vision with the world.”
Kaizzen begins operations in MENA region with Dubai office
Dipankar Zalpuri has been appointed as President-MENA
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
Kaizzen has announced its expansion into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with a new office in Dubai.
This strategic move aims to cater to the growing demand for integrated and result-oriented PR and digital marketing solutions, offering a wide range of services to businesses across various sectors.
As part of its MENA expansion, Kaizzen has named Dipankar Zalpuri as the President of the MENA region.
As a seasoned professional, he brings over 18 years of experience in Communications to the position. His expertise spans Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, Public Relations, and Events Consulting and Execution. Having served thousands of clients with varied mandates across different geographies, he is well-prepared to deliver custom PR and Digital Marketing solutions for best-of-the-breed international brands as well as fast-growing startups.
Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO, Kaizzen, expressed enthusiasm about the company's latest endeavor, saying, "We are thrilled to embark on this new journey as we extend our footprint into the MENA market. The Middle East and North Africa region is a dynamic hub of innovation, culture, and growth. Dubai is a gateway to MENA and GCC region, which makes this a strategic decision to expand Kaizzen’s global ambitions. With our expertise in crafting compelling narratives and our commitment to delivering tangible results, we look forward to helping businesses in the region connect with their audiences in meaningful ways."
Nikhil Pavithran, Group President, Kaizzen, “Our goal is to not only provide clients with world-class communication strategies but also to become an integral part of the region's business landscape. With the support of our talented team and our commitment to innovation, I am confident that we will create impactful and transformative campaigns for our clients."
Zalpuri expressed his excitement about leading Kaizzen's operations in the MENA region, stating, " I believe that MENA is a region that values innovation, building relationships, and entrepreneurship. I am determined to make a substantial positive impact in this region with this prestigious mandate. This confidence comes from the backing of passionate hard-work and exceptional dedication to deliver successful client campaigns that is encoded in the DNA of this remarkable organization, right from the top. With the support of a vastly talented team, we will take forward the Kaizzen narrative of boosting businesses by creating appealing brand stories through comprehensive 360-degree communication strategies. Well, the way to get started is quit talking and begin doing.”
ON PURPOSE appointed Elsevier’s communications consultant in India
ON PURPOSE has been tasked with supporting Elsevier in its strategic outreach in India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 10:31 AM | 2 min read
ON PURPOSE has announced its recent appointment by Elsevier as the agency on record in managing the company’s strategic communications objectives following a rigorous multi-agency pitch process.
With this win, ON PURPOSE has been tasked with supporting Elsevier in its strategic outreach in India to help researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. As an industry leader in academic publishing and research solutions, Elsevier has been a trusted partner in India for nearly three decades, fostering scientific and healthcare excellence in the nation.
Regarding the partnership, Shivani Sharma, Chief Operating Officer at ON PURPOSE, said, “It’s a privilege to partner with an organisation working to advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Through our work, we’ve realised how communications can, and must, play a bigger role in bridging societal inequality. Working with Elsevier takes us closer to achieving our mission to use communications for social change.”
"We are excited to be collaborating with ON PURPOSE to help grow Elsevier’s brand awareness and reputation in India amongst the research and health communities as well as policy makers. The team has collectively demonstrated a strategic understanding of our business and operating environment, and we look forward to co-creating effective communications approaches to achieve our communications objectives in India", said Jason Chan, Communications Director, Asia Pacifc, Elsevier.
Media Corridors secures Public Relations mandate of Satyukt Analytics
Satyukt Analytics specializes in satellite-based precision agriculture solutions
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 5:34 PM | 2 min read
Media Corridors, a public relations firm, has announced that it has been awarded the Public Relations mandate for Satyukt Analytics, a company specializing in Satellite-based Precision Agriculture solutions. This partnership is set to propel both companies to new heights in their respective fields.
Satyukt Analytics has been revolutionizing the agriculture industry with its state-of-the-art satellite-based precision farming technologies. By leveraging advanced satellite imagery and data analytics, Satyukt Analytics empowers farmers with real-time insights, enabling them to make informed decisions about their crops, irrigation, and resource management. Their innovative solutions have been instrumental in increasing agricultural productivity, sustainability, and efficiency across the globe.
Media Corridors, known for its expertise in strategic communication and media relations, has been chosen as the ideal partner to amplify Satyukt Analytics' unique offerings and contribute to its market leadership. With a proven track record in driving impactful PR campaigns for technology and agriculture companies.
"We are excited about partnering with Media Corridors for our PR initiatives," said Dr. Sat Kumar, Co-founder of Satyukt Analytics. "Their proven expertise and deep understanding of the technology and experience of handling agriculture industries clients make them the ideal partner to help us communicate the value and impact of our precision farming solutions. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will enhance our brand visibility and drive greater adoption of our technologies among farmers and agricultural stakeholders."
"We are thrilled to be entrusted with the Public Relations mandate for Satyukt Analytics," said Ms. Ayushi Arora Gulyani, Founder & CEO of Media Corridors. "Satyukt Analytics is at the forefront of innovation in precision agriculture, and we are excited to work closely with their team to communicate their vision, achievements, and contributions to the agriculture industry. Our team is committed to helping Satyukt Analytics create a strong and positive brand image, enhance its thought leadership, and expand its reach globally."
As part of the collaboration, Media Corridors will develop and execute comprehensive PR strategies, media outreach programs, and thought leadership initiatives to showcase Satyukt Analytics’ breakthrough technologies and their impact on modern agriculture.
Sunil Lulla named Chairman of Astrum Reputation Advisory
Lulla will help in building Astrum’s capability as a trusted advisor to the C-suite
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 11:56 AM | 1 min read
Astrum, India's first science-based specialist Reputation Management advisory, has announced the appointment of Sunil Lulla as its chairman.
Lulla will play a vital role in strengthening Astrum’s capability as a trusted advisor to the C Suite.
Astrum's Founding Managing Partner, Ashwani Singla, stated, "For over two decades that I have known and worked with Sunil, I have admired how he combines strategic clarity with execution excellence to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Our clients and colleagues will benefit from his sage counsel and proven acumen.”
“The impact of Reputation, Risk and Regulation on business is a major pre-occupation of the C Suite and more so today; I am delighted to be a part of a team that has an enviable track record of helping CXOs successfully negotiate this landscape,” said Lulla.
He further said,” Ashwani has played a major role in professionalising the Indian Public Relations landscape and now by putting ‘data and digital’ at the heart of Astrum, he is pioneering the next progression of public relations and public affairs; I am excited to contribute to this journey.”
