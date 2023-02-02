Obsession with the customer is the new normal: Atul Raja
At e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 under 40 Summit Atul Raja, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing, Wadhwani Foundation, delivered a keynote address
At the e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 under 40 Summit, Atul Raja, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing, Wadhwani Foundation, delivered a keynote address on the ‘The Changing Face of Marketing in an Increasingly Digital World’, wherein he delved into the ever evolving marketing and communications industries as more interactions, transactions and everything in between move into a digital setting.
“There have been two defining shifts. The first is the strategic shift from brand-centricity to customer centricity, which is almost complete. Given that the pandemic has changed the rest of the world, why won’t it change marketing? And point two is the corollary of point one, in that obsession with the customer is the new normal now,” he said.
Taking these as the two jumping off points, Raja proceeded to lay down ten points which he said were involved with the transforming nature of marketing thanks to increased digitization during and post the pandemic.
“Firstly, the very economics of marketing has changed. Even smaller players can enter what I call the advertising dogfight,” he said adding, “I'm not saying that bigger players with deep pockets don't still have an advantage, but they no longer have a decisive advantage, and it's a more level playing field. So from a marketing perspective, a higher spend may no longer translate into a higher ROI.”
Secondly, Raja noted that inbound marketing has taken center stage, and with the media landscape virtually exploding, the number of footfalls coming into all platforms of these organizations is following suit. “These are the footfalls that have done a lot of research and are very pre-purchase savvy. Inherent to this is a tectonic shift from brand push to brand pull. When I started my career, we used to concentrate on pushing what we want to say through ads in different media, but today we have to put out what the consumers want to hear, and so inbound is changing the face of communications.”
Thirdly, Raja said that content has taken pre-eminence over creatives. “At the time of my induction into the advertising field, first we used to conceptualize creatives with our ad agencies and the content used to come in as an afterthought and that too has reversed today. Some brands are very content driven, like Zomato, which has a million and a half followers on Twitter and two million on Facebook. You'd think a brand like that would be concentrating on getting footfalls to their app, so how are they getting so much traction on their social media channels? It’s because they use so much humour and local cultural cues. I think content plays a big role in Zomato’s size.”
“Fourthly and critically, Data has come into marketing in a big way, and it is helping marketing in smart decisions, and if you look at scenario based marketing it is helping in measuring the ROI on your marketing in a very scientific manner,” said Raja, noting that recently, AB InBev said their sales have gone up by 80% by using the data of their 2.5 billion customers, while Nike is snapping up tech companies, as examples of how brands are harnessing the power of data.
The fifth point, Raja said, was that customers are increasingly promiscuous in their brand relationships. “Be it a manufacturer or a retailer or any other organization, their marketing departments are finding it very hard to find what will ensure consumer stickiness. I think brand and customer loyalty are going to be the bane of marketing in the future and will be very hard to figure out,” he said.
Another aspect is ad blindness. “50 per cent of internet users are averse to any kind of pop-ups. When AT&T introduced the very first ad banner back in 1994, the CTR (Click-through Rate) was 44 per cent, while today a CTR of 0.5 is considered very healthy. So marketers are going to have to figure out whether it is still worth spending on pop-ups and what are the alternatives,” noted Raja.
Seventh was the very changing nature of consumer engagement, with Raja observing, earlier, the typical marketing funnel had a wide base at the bottom, and that used to be called the considered set. He said, “It was where we attacked consumers first, then went down another level and attacked them again, and then reached the apex of the funnel where there are two three brands left and you would endeavor to be one of them. But now there is no considered set and the consumer starts by having only two or three brands so it becomes a channel to hit them directly and be on their list because there is no second opportunity.”
Point number eight was the clutter and how brands could manage to avoid it. “I personally feel that to avoid clutter is to become part of the clutter. High frequency is high engagement. In six months’ time, I must have done 600 creatives. There used to be a time when we gave front page solus ad on TOI and a back page premium ad on HT, and we thought we were done for the quarter, but that's no longer the case,” said Raja, adding that today you needed a creative factory to leave any kind of impression on a consumer in a crowded market place.
“Then with digital media exploding today, I feel becoming human has become paramount. Today consumers are looking at brand values and that the values are those that they want to associate with. It's no longer just about functional features, and this digital explosion is bringing the human side of the brands to the fore,” said Raja.
And finally, “360 degree view of the consumer is paramount today. You have to dissect your consumer and understand them and what they want from every side and angle. It's all about deep consumer intelligence and insights, because if you don't understand your consumer, they will move out of your value chain very soon,” concluded Raja.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kaizzen elevates Nikhil Pavithran and Prashant Subramanian
Pavithran has been promoted to Group President and Subramanian to the Head - North India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 12:33 PM | 3 min read
In a bid to strengthen its leadership, Kaizzen, a leading integrated communications agency, announces the elevation of Nikhil Pavithran as Group President and Prashant Subramanian as the Head - North India. The announcement comes as the first step towards accomplishing the vision of expanding the agency’s national and international footprint. Earlier, Nikhil, based in Mumbai, was in-charge of operations in Western India while Prashant handled the Delhi market for Kaizzen.
Nikhil and Prashant will continue to work closely with Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen. Announcing the new leadership, Vineet Handa said, “I am delighted to announce the elevation of Nikhil Pavithran and Prashant Subramanian as Group President and Head North India, respectively. Both have been instrumental in Kaizzen’s meteoric rise, and I know that they will do everything in their power to grow Kaizzen to greater heights. I wish Nikhil and Prashant the very best for their new roles.”
With Kaizzen for over 5 years, Nikhil joined the agency as Vice President in the Mumbai office and rose to the position of Group President in 2021 holding the global mandate for Kaizzen.
Commenting on this development, Nikhil Pavithran said, “It is a matter of great honour for me to have been a part of Kaizzen’s growth over the last couple of years. I look forward to leading its talented team in increasing the company’s national and international footprint. As the Group President, I am excited to work towards Kaizzen’s holistic expansion, providing opportunities for its people, and diversification of the agency’s client portfolio across varied sectors.” With over 18 years of experience and working with various agencies across sectors, Nikhil brings with him a wide range of experience in brand communications and integrated marketing.
On the other hand, Prashant joined Kaizzen in 2018 as Director Client Servicing and rose to become Vice President in 2021. In his current role, Prashant will hold the mandate for strengthening Kaizzen’s presence in Northern India.
Speaking about this announcement, Prashant Subramanian said, “As the communication industry is subject to constant evolution, we aspire to leverage new-age technology and communication platforms to create newer opportunities Kaizzen’s Stakeholders. Their trust in us has been integral in this journey, and we look forward to their support in helping Kaizzen achieve greater heights in the future.”
“It has been a privilege to be part of this journey with Kaizzen and I look forward to working closely with the management and team to expand our portfolio across North.”, Prashant added.
Prashant has 17 years of experience in brand & product marketing and communications across various sectors.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Meet e4m PR & Corp Comm's Top 100 Influential Game Changers 2022
The achievers were chosen from over 250 nominations
The 4th edition of exchange4media’s ‘Top 100 Influential Game Changers 2022’ list was announced on February 1, 2023, in a grand event at The Leela Ambience Gurugram. The list recognised and honoured 100 + people from the PR and Corp Comm industry who have changed the dynamics of the industry through their hard work, vision, leadership skill and clout.
The PR and corporate communications industry is an ever-evolving one. It navigates not only changing trends in communication and technology but also strives to roll out strategies that cater to a wide spectrum of audience. It is, therefore, only just to recognise and acknowledge how PR and corporate communication professionals have helped fire up brand images in the time of crisis, led by examples and are role models in their respective areas of expertise.
The top 100 awardees were chosen and shortlisted from over 250 nominations received following a robust internal auditing process by exchange4media’s editorial team.
This is a list and not a ranking.
Here are the Top 100 Influential Game Changers:
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Announcing the trailblazers of e4m PR & Corp Comm’s 40 Under 40 2022
The winners were chosen from over 120+ nominations
Exchange4media group has unveiled the winners of the 4th edition of the e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Awards. These awards identified the next-generation leaders (professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers, achievers) - under 40 years of age – in the communication industry who, with their undaunting zeal and unflinching dedication, overcame all odds to become trailblazers.
Braving the odds and rising above has been the mantra that Public Relations and Corporate Communications professionals have sworn by during time of crisis. This prestigious and elite award is an attempt to recognise the fundamental role played by communication professionals in order to firewall a brand’s image.
The winners were chosen from over 120+ nominations and were selected by the members of the jury based on a number of parameters, including leadership/ mentorship skills, such statements of accomplishments as growth and recognitions, future potential and proven contribution to the industry.
This is a list and not a ranking.
Here's the complete list:
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Gear up for the 4th edition of e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Summit & Awards 2022
The day-long summit will be followed by a glittering award ceremony on February 1, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 10:31 AM | 2 min read
The wait is over! On February 1, 2023, over 40 professionals (under the age of 40) of the PR and Corp Comm industry will recognise and honour the next generation PR and Communication leaders, who are shaping the industry through their forward looking vision. The 4th edition of the annual e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards 2022 that will be held on-ground at Leela Ambience, Gurugram, is going to be an event to remember.
The day-long summit will bring together stalwarts and experts from across the PR and Corp Comm fraternity to deliberate, discuss and engage in enlightening discussions and discourses on relevant topics, issues and subjects. The theme of this year's summit is “The Era of Millennials in PR” and the agenda features four panel sessions and five keynote addresses.
Adfactors PR is the event's 'Presenting Partner'. The 'Powered By' partners of the event are Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Kaizzen and Candour Communications, and 'Gold Partners' are Concept BIU, 80 dB Communications and Godrej.
The panel sessions will delve into topical topics, like:
- Importance of Digital PR in brand promotion – Speakers: Anand Prakash, Senior Group Head, Adfactors PR; Akanksha Jain, Head- Public Relations & Corporate Communications, Bharatpe; Kritika Padhy, Account Director , 80 dB communications; Bhawna Gupta, Director, Client Relations, Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Moderator: Ruhail Amin, Sr. Editor BW Businessworld & Exchange4media
- What has been the success of PR agencies when they expand into regional market – Speakers: Nikita Nanda, Vice President, Adfactors PR; Karishma Sain, CEO, Goodword Media; Naina Jha, Associate Director, Grey Matters; Moderator: Rishu Singh, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Fortis Healthcare Limited
- How to make the youth industry ready? - Speakers: Ayushi Arora, CEO and Founder, Media Corridor; Madhvi Chaudhary, PR Manager, Media Mic; Neha Gupta, AVP, Value360Communication;
Moderator: Shrabasti Mallik, exchange4media
- Rules of engagement between PR and the brands, managing each other expectation – Speakers: Gehna Sawhney, Director - Communications, India & Europe, Pitney Bowes; Lovina Gujral, COO, Candour Communication; Tehseen Zaidi, Head Communications, Syngenta; Moderator: Ruchika Jha, exchange4media
The keynote speakers will include Dr Navneet Anand, Founder & Director, GreyMatters Communications & Consulting; Pooja Pathak, Co-Founder and Director, Media Mantra; Atul Raja, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. Wadhwani Foundation; Sanjeev Handa, Sr. Vice President and Head of PR & Communications, Maruti Suzuki Ltd; and Atul Ahluwalia, Founding Partner, First Partners. There will also be a firside chat session featuring Rohit Bansal, Group Head of Communications, Reliance Industries Limited.
The event will simulcast on YouTube and exchange4media's social media handles.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cuemath appoints Lipika Kapil as Director & Head of Global PR-Comm
Prior to this, Lipika managed communications for Koo
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 2:55 PM | 2 min read
Cuemath has announced the appointment of Lipika Kapil as Director and Head-Global PR & Communications. Based in Bengaluru, she will set up the communications function and lead the PR and communications efforts for Cuemath across key markets - India, MENA and the US. She will report to Varun Jha, Chief Marketing Officer, Cuemath.
Prior to joining Cuemath, Lipika managed communications for Koo.
On the appointment, she said, “EdTech is one of the exciting industries in the startup sector and I am thrilled to be part of a mission and vision driven brand like ‘Cuemath’. What excites me the most is Cuemath’s sharp focus on teaching math as a life skill, beyond academic excellence and its ‘student-centred’ learning approach which offers a unique opportunity for storytelling. Another exciting aspect of the role will be to anchor communications across international markets and power the brand’s marketing initiatives that aim to take Cuemath closer to our customers across the globe. It's my pleasure to join the business at this juncture and play a critical part as Cuemath commences the next phase of its journey.”
Varun Jha, Chief Marketing Officer, Cuemath said, “As Cuemath aims for global expansion, we see Marketing and Brand Communications as one of the important business pillars for the company. Therefore, the role of PR and communications becomes more important than ever. With Lipika’s experience of managing PR and communications for a variety of brands across industries, her role will be beneficial in designing and implementing PR strategies for Cuemath across markets. She, along with her team, will also support strategic brand and marketing initiatives as the organization expands further. I am delighted to have Lipika on board and wish her a fantastic stint at Cuemath.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rozelle Laha joins HT Media as Head – Corp Comm and Corp Affairs
Prior to this, Laha was Associate Director – Corporate and Strategic Communications at CoinSwitch
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 11:55 AM | 1 min read
Rozelle Laha has joined HT Media Ltd as Head – Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs. In this role, she will be leading communications and corporate affairs for the group.
Laha is a business journalist turned communications specialist with over 12 years of industry experience. She has worked as a journalist with several publications, including Hindustan Times, Mint, The Ken, Fortune India, and others, and managed communications mandates across FMCG and emerging technology spaces.
Prior to this, Laha was Associate Director of Corporate and Strategic Communications at CoinSwitch.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘If PR is going to do better and be better, we have to reflect the demography of a nation’
Dr Felicia Blow, APR, International Chair, Public Relations Society of America, shares her achievements with PRSA, the concept of 'mini dimensions of diversity' and the golden rule'
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 11:55 AM | 6 min read
It was her maiden visit to India but Dr Felicia Blow, APR, International Chair, Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) was far from having her fill. “The students at XIC (Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai) and IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi) are so bright and warm,” she said. Her trip to the country was for a first-ever global exchange programme with the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI).
Dr Blow is an award-winning leader with extensive organisational, fundraising, strategic planning, leadership and management experience. With a 30-year career spanning work in manufacturing; waste management and environmental services; telecommunications; and higher education, she currently serves as Associate Vice President for Development at the renowned historically black institution Hampton University.
Over the years, Dr Blow has taken on several leadership roles. Prior to serving as chair, she served as chair-elect in 2021 and senior counsel to the 2018 and 2019 PRSA Board of Directors. From 2013-2014, she served as a PRSA Board of Directors member representing the Mid-Atlantic District.
We caught up with her for a freewheeling chat during her PRCAI Dialogues session in the capital.
Excerpts:
You’ve served in a number of PRSA leadership roles at both the local and national levels. What role does public relations play in your life?
For me, public relations embodies everything I do. Let me give you some points of view on that. The most important thing about a PR practitioner, a good one, is writing skills. You must be able to write and be able to orally communicate. So, I use those skills in all aspect of my life. I also volunteer and support other organisations leveraging these skills that I have attained over the years.
It has been 30 years of association with the PRSA. Tell us about the highlights of your journey with the organisation.
Let me tell you the ones that really stand out. It is about accreditation and the credentialing aspect of public relations. So, I have the APR-accredited in public relations, PRCAI has the AIPR, which is a standard of excellence and means that you have mastered the elements of public relations. It is an indicator. When I was chair of the board that does the credentialing – the national board that manages the credential – we created a second credential called the APR+M, where the 'M' stands for military. That is one the proud moments. I am not military affiliated so, I have APR; but someone who is in the Army or Navy or Marines or the Coast Guard, they can apply for a special credential with the 'M'. And it is the only one we have and it happened under my watch.
And the second thing that I am really proud of is the first-ever three-year Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan for PRSA. And I was chair of that initiative. It took us multiple months of execution of qualitative and quantitative research as well as a lot of time building the strategies.
Third, it has been a joy of my life to created something special for the 75th year of PRSA. Rather than doing balloons and confetti and having a party, we did a book. And that book, I believe, is going to be a game changer. And the reason that I am so proud of it is because I think our industry has been painted with this brush of being spin-doctors and hacks but what this books describes are those moments where PR has shaped the culture in America and positively influenced democracy.
During the course of your career, you have been quite vocal about diversity, equity and inclusion. In fact, during the PRSA Philadelphia’s 70th anniversary kickoff event, you had confessed to being a huge champion of DE&I. What can be done to better champion this cause and integrate it in the core ethics of PR?
We all have biases and we have to admit that. However, if we are going to change the world for the good, we have got to improve within our sector and right now, in the US, just looking at the demography – the percentages of those who classify as white or African-American or Latino or Asian – our industry doesn't align. So, if we are going to lean into hearing the voices of all of these points of views, our profession has got to reflect that. I believe that from the bottom of my soul that if we are going to do better and be better, we have to reflect the demography of a nation. I speak of what I call the ;mini dimensions of diversity'. In the US, we often think of it as black or white but it is so much more. So, I talk about the dimension of diversity around age, around geography and where you live because it influences how you think, your education status – the amount of education you have will determine how you view different things and how you should be communicated to, and your economic status. There are so many different ways we have to think about.
There is another one that I often say that folks do not think about. The challenges of an individual who is a single parent versus one that comes from a two-parent household. It is light years different. And you have to communicate differently to them. There are different challenges, It helps us be better communicators, be better practitioners when we fully understand the dimensions of diversity. What we do, lifts societies – if we do our jobs well. That is why I am so proud to be in this global exchange with PRCAI.
What do you consider the biggest challenges ahead for the profession?
Understanding outcomes versus tactics is one. So, doing a release and a post on social media – those are great but what are you trying to achieve? So, being strategic and supporting the needs of the constituents and the clients and the companies you work for – that, for me, is a challenge. As opposed to say, 'You want a release, I'll do a release'. Why? Keep asking that question so that you get to the heart of the outcome.
Ethics, I think, is a big deal around the globe. I know we all want ton make money and gain employment but we have to stand for something – have a solid ground and a foundation that is true. And I also think that we need to do more partnerships. So, while understanding one entity may not have all the answers – may not – but partnering and working together and being open minded about different points of views. The George Floyd incident changed everything but what his daughter said about changing the world is true. His death has brought a light on the fact that we have to treat each other as human beings. We can't call it anything but the 'Golden Rule' – treat others the way you want to be treated.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube