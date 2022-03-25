Madhu Chhibber joins HDFC Bank as Head of Corporate Communications

Prior to this, Chhibber was CEO at Madison PR

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 25, 2022 11:36 AM  | 1 min read
Madhu Chibber

Madhu Chhibber has joined HDFC Bank as Head of Corporate Communications.

She was previously the CEO of Madison PR.

Chhibber is a corporate communications professional with 25 years of experience, including tenures with Indian and international companies in leadership roles. Her experience includes all dimensions of internal and external strategic communication across diverse industry sectors that include consumer, corporate, retail, infrastructure, services, automotive, aviation, media, oil and gas as well as technology space, with some of the world's most admired brands. She loves a challenge and the opportunity to create innovative solutions.

Chhibber is also a council member of Gerson Lehrman Group (GLG), which is an organisation that comprises a membership of leading experts providing business decision-makers with insights to create better, more informed outcomes.

Throughout her career, Chhibber has been associated with agencies and corporates such as Perfect Relations, Al Tayer Group, Good Relations India Ltd. and Inter Craft.

