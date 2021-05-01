e4m unveils winners of the 1st edition of ‘PR & Corporate Communications 30 Under 30’

At the virtual event, top achievers of the communication industry aged 30 and under were recognized and felicitated by an august jury

exchange4media unveiled the 1stedition of the ‘e4m PR & Corporate Communication 30 Under 30’ list at a grand virtual event on Saturday, 1st May 2021. The list features over 30 achievers under the age of 30 from the world of PR and corporate communications.

On the winner's list are new-gen leaders of the industry, who have made noteworthy contributions to not only their organizations but also the industry. They are the driving force of PR and Corp Comm, keeping it running seamlessly even during the time of crisis. e4m PR and Corporate Communications 30 under 30 celebrates the new-age communication strategies of these budding new generation leaders of the industry.

An experienced panel of jury members who have served as mentors to these young guns have handpicked these names. The jury consisted of members including Samir Kapur, Director, Adfactors PR; Sujit Patil, Vice President and Head - Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Industries; Nitin Mantri, Group CEO, AvianWE; Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis BCW; Manisha Chaudhary, Founder & Director, Value 360 Communications; Udit Pathak, Co-Founder and Director, Media Mantra; Aman Abbas, Co-Founder and CEO, Commwiser; Amardeep Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Gutenberg; Ruby Sinha, Managing Director, Kommune Brand Communications; Amitabh Saxena, Founder and Managing Director, Actimedia PR & Digital; Abhilasha Padhy, Co-Founder and Jt. Managing Director, 80dB Communications; Dilip Yadav, Founding Partner, First Partners; C Leekha, Director - Corporate Communications & Brand Reputation, Indigo (InterGlobe Aviation Limited); Nikhil Dey, Executive Director, Adfactors PR; Chetan Mahajan, Founder & CEO, The Mavericks; Sunil Nair, Executive director, Concept PR; Mukesh Kharbanda, Managing Director, Fuzion PR; Poojaa Choprah, Founder, PNA Origine; Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, SPAG Asia; Shailesh Goyal, Director, Simulations Public Affair Management Services Pvt Ltd and Nikky Gupta, Director, Teamwork Communications Group.

Nominations & Jury Process

The exchange4media Group called for the nominations earlier in February this year. The response was phenomenal with over 110+ nominations received for the first edition of the awards.

The preliminary round of screening was conducted with nominees shortlisted from the entries received. The jury selected 30+ names among the shortlisted ones. There are joint winners and special mentions in certain cases.

The grand jury assessed the nominations on several criteria, including leadership skills, accomplishments, future potential and proven contribution to the industry. Jury members independently inspected each entry and evaluated them based on their respective parameters.

The jury members virtually debated on who should make the final cut with intense discussions that lasted for over six hours.

Members of the jury picked out entrants who had a clear vision about their work; their presentation, articulation and accomplishments were also considered. Along with the forms, the jury went through the video presentations sent by the nominees for better assessment. Nominations that showcased a relevant, niche, integrated and fresh PR and communications approach and conceptualized something distinctive received attention.

Here is the much-awaited final list of 1st edition of ‘e4m PR & Corporate Communication 30 Under 30 2021’. The list has no ranking.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)