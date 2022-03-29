Deeptha Rajkumar joins Deutsche Bank India as Director & Head – Group Comms

Prior to this, Rajkumar was associated with Adfactors PR

Deeptha Rajkumar has joined Deutsche Bank India as Director & Head of Group Communications.

She joins Deutsche Bank from Adfactors PR, where she worked as Vice President Financial Services and was responsible for providing strategic counsel and advisory to C-suite clients across a range of industries.

Rajkumar brings with her over 24 years of experience and a deep understanding of India’s financial markets and media landscape. She has spent over 17 years as a journalist, with The Economic Times and prior to that The Hindu Business Line, with a focus on financial market reporting.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)