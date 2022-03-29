Deeptha Rajkumar joins Deutsche Bank India as Director & Head – Group Comms
Prior to this, Rajkumar was associated with Adfactors PR
Deeptha Rajkumar has joined Deutsche Bank India as Director & Head of Group Communications.
She joins Deutsche Bank from Adfactors PR, where she worked as Vice President Financial Services and was responsible for providing strategic counsel and advisory to C-suite clients across a range of industries.
Rajkumar brings with her over 24 years of experience and a deep understanding of India’s financial markets and media landscape. She has spent over 17 years as a journalist, with The Economic Times and prior to that The Hindu Business Line, with a focus on financial market reporting.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube