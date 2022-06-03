DealShare appoints Sowmya Shenoy as Director-Public Relations

Social e-commerce start up DealShare, which joined the unicorn club earlier this year, today announced the hiring of Sowmya Shenoy as Director, Public Relations. She has over 15 years of experience as a communications specialist across diverse sectors with an in-depth understanding of media and external stakeholder landscape. She will report to Vineet Rao, Founder& CEO, DealShare.

At DealShare, her role as a holistic communication specialist includes PR strategy, external and internal communications, senior stakeholder communications, media relations, advocacy, and reputation management.

In her previous role, Shenoy was working as PR & Media Relations Officer at the Embassy Group and Embassy REIT entities for more than 5 years. Prior to that, she was heading the Corporate Communications at Puravankara Group and was part of the core communications team at GMR Group. She has been an integral part of several large key projects such as the Delhi Airport, Hyderabad Airport, Maldives Airport, Embassy REIT, Commercial & Residential Real Estate.

Commenting on the appointment, Vineet Rao, Founder & CEO, DealShare, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sowmya, as our Director PR. Our vision to enrich lives of the people of India and further promote the Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative has profoundly gained impetus over the last few years. We sincerely seek the support of our external stakeholders and media in this journey; we believe that Sowmya with her expertise in public relations and advocacy will help us establish and enhance the value proposition of DealShare in the external community”

Sharing her views on joining DealShare, Sowmya Shenoy, Director PR, DealShare, said, “I am excited to further diversify my career in the field of PR with DealShare. DealShare is at a pivotal point of disrupting the social commerce ecosystem, as they increase the geographical footprint and product offerings. DealShare’s vision is set to transform and empower mass consumers, local manufacturers and micro entrepreneurs across the country. I look forward to help realise this vision, as DealShare scales new heights and reaches new milestones.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)