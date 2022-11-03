CommsCredible strengthens leadership team with key elevations

On its 2nd anniversary, India-headquartered PR Tech Start-up, CommsCredible has announced the addition of two women co-founders in its leadership team. The bootstrapped start-up has elevated Priyanka Wadhwa, from Head of Strategy & Operations to Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer and Neena Biswal, from Head of South Office, to Co-Founder & Director.

Commenting on her elevation, Priyanka Wadhwa said, “The collective vision and future of CommsCredible is very exciting to me. The opportunities are endless when it comes to the play of technology in PR, as well as its business and community impact. I look forward to taking our business strategy to the next level as we head towards a global scale up in the next phase.”

Added Neena Biswal, “I am happy to be part of this growth journey of CommsCredible. Since inception, I have been privy to how we have grown incredibly through word of mouth and good storytelling, without having to focus on business development. It’s a very interesting time for us as a company, as we add technology to grow asset-lite, expand our client portfolio, and strengthen our offerings to become a preferred partner for brands from diverse industries.”

Talking about CommsCredible’s success story, founder Aman Dhall said, “Our client & media community have helped us build a strong backbone and led our growth journey. We have been focused on improving collaboration with the media, and enhancing client experience from day zero. That will stay our focus going forward as well. We are very proud of our team having diverse industry experience, as well as great business and media understanding for effective storytelling.”

CommsCredible is currently working with 20+ partner brands across diverse sectors. Its partner clients include early-stage consumer internet startups such as BASIC Home Loan, Onsurity, Sugmya Finance, global VC firms, technology brands such as Picus Capital, PTC Inc., CAST Software and prominent Indian brands such as Grant Thornton Bharat, In-Solutions Global (ISG) and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

CommsCredible marked completion of 2 years on September 30, 2020, and achieved an ARR of INR 30 Million on 31st March 2022. The company has a 16-member workforce as of now, and the team carries an average work experience of 12+ years across the board.

Currently, it has presence across key geographies in India, including Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore & Delhi, and overseas in Europe and the US. The company's vision is to build a credible community, which thrives on factual information and authentic storytelling that builds trust within the media and communication ecosystem.

In her previous role, Priyanka was heading the company’s business strategy and operations, while Neena’s prior role included responsibilities such as strengthening media relations and taking an integrated communications approach for partner brands.

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)