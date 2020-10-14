Cheil India wins integrated communication mandate of Tata Consultancy Services

Cheil India has won the integrated communication duties for Tata Consultancy Services.

The account was awarded to Cheil India after a multi-agency pitch.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 453,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index.

Speaking on the partnership, Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer, TCS said, “We look forward to working with the creative talent at Cheil. The association will strengthen our efforts to amplify the growth and transformation stories from TCS.”



Sanjeev Jasani, Chief Operating Officer, Cheil India added, “TCS is a great brand to work on and we are super excited that we have a chance to partner with them. We look forward to changing the trajectory of their businesses and connecting them closely with their customers.”