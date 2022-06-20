Advertisement

APCO Worldwide launches strategic partnership with VeKommunicate in India

The partnership will provide clients with advocacy and communications services

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 20, 2022 5:28 PM  | 1 min read
APCO

APCO Worldwide has initiated a strategic partnership with Gurugram-based VeKommunicate, which provides advocacy and communications support to organisations and associations. The announcement was made by Rahul Sharma, Managing Director of APCO in India, on Monday.

“We are very excited about this partnership and see it as providing value to our business given the advocacy expertise that rests in VeKommunicate,” Sharma said, adding that partnerships were critical in complex markets. “We believe this association will help us achieve some of our key objectives in the India market.”

The partnership is designed to provide clients with advocacy and communications services in several areas, including trade and multilateral issues.

“We believe both APCO Worldwide and VeKommunicate have complementary advantages that we will build on to create a solid and lasting partnership. We are very excited to work with APCO—a strong global brand,” said T.S. Vishwanath, co-founder and partner of VeKommunicate.

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchanhge4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Apco worldwide VeKommunicate Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr a
Show comments
You May Also Like
Nabila

Aisle appoints Nabila Tazyeen as Head of Content and Communications
10 hours ago

Father's Day

How PR industry heads strike a balance between work & fatherhood?
14 hours ago

Harsha Ramchandra

Harsha Ramchandra promoted to Head – Corp Comm at Tata Sons
3 days ago