APCO Worldwide launches strategic partnership with VeKommunicate in India

APCO Worldwide has initiated a strategic partnership with Gurugram-based VeKommunicate, which provides advocacy and communications support to organisations and associations. The announcement was made by Rahul Sharma, Managing Director of APCO in India, on Monday.

“We are very excited about this partnership and see it as providing value to our business given the advocacy expertise that rests in VeKommunicate,” Sharma said, adding that partnerships were critical in complex markets. “We believe this association will help us achieve some of our key objectives in the India market.”

The partnership is designed to provide clients with advocacy and communications services in several areas, including trade and multilateral issues.

“We believe both APCO Worldwide and VeKommunicate have complementary advantages that we will build on to create a solid and lasting partnership. We are very excited to work with APCO—a strong global brand,” said T.S. Vishwanath, co-founder and partner of VeKommunicate.

