Debasis Ray joins APCO Worldwide as consultant

PRtainment Media and Communications has bagged the PR mandates for Niyogin, a digital platform to meet the financial and non-financial needs of MSME’s. The agency will be in charge of all media relations for the commercial operations and services for the brand.

As Niyogin's PR partner, PRtainment will be in charge of harmonizing communication and positioning. Niyogin's corporate reputation, brand recognition, increasing exposure, media campaigns, strategic communication guidance, and overall public relations and media relations will be handled by the agency. PRtainment will additionally have a considerable part in building successful stakeholder engagement strategies, positioning the brand, and managing its external communication.

Nidhi Sabbarwal Co-Founder and Director of PRtainment Media and Communications stated, "We are delighted to have been awarded the PR mandates of one of the reputable names in the fintech industry. As a public relations agency, we are committed to producing excellent outcomes for our clients, and we look forward to collaborating with the team of Niyogin to assist them achieve their business objectives.”

Tashwinder Singh, CEO, and Managing Director, Niyogin Fintech Limited said "Our collaboration with PRtainment has been positive and favourable in terms of thought leadership and brand building and various marketing, PR and media campaigns. We are hopeful that in the coming months, our association with them will not only help us build a strong foothold in the financial domain as a thriving platform-centric company but also position Niyogin as one of the leading Fintechs in the country."

Our team has great expertise in the fintech industry and understands the challenges and possibilities associated with financial technology solutions. We are convinced that our strategic approach, along with our extensive understanding of the financial sector, will allow us to build successful and intriguing PR campaigns for Niyogin.”Nidhi Sabbarwal further added.