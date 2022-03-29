Amrita Panja joins NIIF as Vice President – Corporate Communications

Prior to this, Panja was heading the Corporate Communications practice at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited

Amrita Panja has joined National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) as Vice President – Corporate Communications. NIIF is a Sovereign-linked Alternative Asset Manager. It is a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, anchored by the Government of India.

Prior to NIIF, Panja was heading the Corporate Communications practice at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, an asset management company.

Panja brings with her 15 years of rich experience in media and communications and was a broadcast journalist before moving into corporate communications. She is a winner of the prestigious PR & Corp Communications 40 under 40 title from exchange4media.

During her stint at the asset management company, apart from leading communications she also worked towards developing content strategy for the firm. Panja conceptualised an award-winning brand property named ‘WoMoneyKiBaat’ in association with SheThePeople that put the spotlight on normalizing money conversations and investment among women. The campaign won a Bronze at the Maddies 2019 by Exchange4media in the Gender Equity Category and the Grant Thornton Sabera Awards 2020 in Gender Equality category.

As a journalist, she has worked with leading news channels such as Times Now, CNN IBN (now CNN News18) and CNBCTV18. She has covered news across business, politics, and entertainment, and has been at the forefront of reportage on some significant news breaks and large format features.

