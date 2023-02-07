Zomato’s Aman Priyadarshi joins Sequoia-backed Kenko Health

Shemaroo Entertainment has made key leadership appointments in Human Resource, Domestic and International Syndication Business and their Digital Video Business. These appointments are part of Shemaroo's ongoing efforts to strengthen its workforce by onboarding proven professionals to drive growth and innovation for the organisation.

Nishith Varshneya will be the Head of International Business & India Digital Syndication. A highly skilled professional with a proven track record, Nishith will play a key role in driving the company's International Business and Digital Syndication Strategy. Nishith comes with over 17 years of experience in building Product & driving Revenue for various media businesses in Television, Digital, Radio, OOH, Live & Experiential Large Format IPRs. In his previous stints Nishith has worked with Disney Star, Times OOH and Radio Mirchi amongst others.

Shiza Ansari Khan has been appointed as the Head of Human Resources who will lead Organisational Transformation and Business Excellence along with Strategic Cultural Development. In her career spanning close to 20 years, Shiza has held various leadership and managerial roles across leading national and multinational companies such as BIC Cello India Pvt. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and others.

Both Shiza and Nishith will report into Arghya Chakravarty, COO - Shemaroo Entertainment.

Abhinav Anand has joined as Vice President, Digital Video Business. With his expertise and diverse industry experiences, he will direct, develop, and implement the company's digital platform strategy and ensure seamless delivery of content across Shemaroo's loyal viewer base. Abhinav has over 12 years of experience working with consumer brands like Ola, Phone Pe, Amazon Sellers Service Private Ltd., Bajaj Finance and others.

Abhinav will report into Zubin Dubash, COO - Digital Businesses.

Commenting on the new developments in the leadership team, Arghya Chakravarty, COO - Shemaroo Entertainment said, "We at Shemaroo Entertainment believe in cultivating an environment of innovation, growth and diversity. Onboarding dynamic professional leaders aligned with our company’s vision will bring in new perspectives that will be critical in propelling our company forward. These appointments signify our commitment to staying at the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry and capitalizing on the vast opportunities it presents. I am delighted to welcome Shiza, Nishith and Abhinav to Shemaroo and wish them all the very best in their respective roles.”