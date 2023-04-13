ZMCL names Dinesh Dev Sharma as Editor - Technology
Prior to this, Sharma was heading Zee Digital’s technology brand BGR.in.
Zee Media Corporation Limited has named Dinesh Dev Sharma as the Technology Editor.
Earlier, he has worked with brands like, Mashable, Times Network, NDTV, etc.
This is Sharma's = second stint with Zee Media Corporation Limited. It is believed that he will be coming up with the new show on technology and also help build new IPs around technology for ZMCL.
Neha Tandon to join ABP Digital as Head - Revenue
Tandon is currently General Manager-Impact at Lallantop
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
ABP Digital has appointed Neha Tandon as Head - Revenue.
She has been brought on board to increase focus on North, West and South markets.
Tandon is currently General Manager Impact at Lallantop. Her last day there will be on April 14. She will start her new stint at ABP Digital on April 17.
Tandon has 17 years of experience in branded content and innovations-led sales. She has previously worked with ABP Network, Quint and Network18.
Ajay Simha joins L'Oréal India
Highly placed sources at L'Oréal India have confirmed the development to e4m
By Imran Fazal | Apr 12, 2023 8:43 AM | 1 min read
Nielsen MD Dolly Jha quits
Jha was with the company for over 13 years
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 6:33 PM | 1 min read
Nielsen Managing Director Dolly Jha has stepped down. The news has been confirmed to exchange4media by sources close to the development.
Jha was associated with Nielsen for over 13 years. She joined the company in February 2010. Before joining Nielsen, Jha was with IMRB International & ITC Limited.
Research & Ranking appoints Alok Arya as CMO
Alok has held marketing leadership roles at brands such as Google, Piramal and IIFL Securities
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 2:50 PM | 1 min read
Research & Ranking, the equity investment advisory brand, which is a part of Equentis Wealth Advisory Services Private Limited, has announced the appointment of Alok Arya as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to fortify its overall efforts to expand as an organization.
Speaking on his appointment, Alok Arya shares, "I am proud to be joining a company committed to transforming the investing habits of Indians through innovative wealth-tech advisory solutions, and exceptional customer experience. 'Direct Equity investment' has massive potential for expansion in our country. Along with my team, I am keen to establish R&R as the preferred brand of choice."
Manish Goel, Founder & Director of Research & Ranking, said, "Alok is a highly skilled leader with immense experience in spearheading the marketing and growth initiatives for consumer-led brands in India. He has studied consumer preferences and evolving digital behaviors closely throughout his career. His expertise will help us develop the right strategies to reach a wider target audience and position us as India’s preferred brand in the equity investment space. We look forward to his insights and collective expertise to help us enhance our position and propel the next phase of growth."
BORN HI names Rachna Bhola as Brand Director
Prior to this, Rachna was Assistant General Manager of Marcom and Digital at Maison D' Auraine
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 2:48 PM | 2 min read
BORN HI, an integrated digital marketing agency, has announced the appointment of Rachna Bhola as its Brand Director.
Rachna brings with her a vast amount of experience in the digital marketing realm.
In her last position as AGM of MarCom and Digital at Maison D' Auraine, she was responsible for driving marketing and new launches of international beauty and personal care brands.
As Brand Director, Rachna will work closely with teams across different offices and work with the clients to manage brand operations at BORN HI. She will also develop the creative vision and business strategy for clients helping them showcase their unique brand identity with compelling storytelling.
Commenting on her appointment, Sandeep Sreekumar, Vice-President, BORN HI, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rachna as the new Brand Director at BORN HI Digital, and are eager to see her take the lead in propelling the company's growth. Her impressive track record and sharp business acumen in recognizing and transforming digital marketing prospects into innovative creative solutions will undoubtedly unlock greater value for our clients. We look forward to her contributions towards the company's continued success.”
Rachna Bhola added, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring my strategic experience and utilize my expertise in brand management to contribute to the market imperatives of the brands we serve as well as grow BORN HI along the way. I am excited to join a team dedicated to delivering exceptional value propositions to its brands.”
Connected to India names Sanchita Guha as Editor
Based in India, Guha will report to founder and CEO Himanshu Verma
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 12:01 PM | 2 min read
The Singapore-headquartered publishing platform Connected to India has brought on board Sanchita Guha as editor of ConnectedtoIndia.com (CtoI). Based in India, the editor will report to founder and CEO Himanshu Verma and will drive content strategy to broaden and deepen the reach of the news platform among the Indian diaspora across the world.
Commenting on the appointment, Himanshu Verma said, “Our vision is to become the definitive platform for Indian diaspora worldwide. We have taken solid strides in this direction over the past few years. With Sachita helming the editorial team, I am confident of consolidating our presence both in terms of traffic and quality of content. Sanchita is a highly respected journalist with a varied and long experience in the media industry and I am very excited about working with her.”
Sanchita Guha began her career as a journalist in New Delhi, and has worked all over India since then with several of the leading media houses. She said of her new role, “I hope to do full justice to the range of current affairs pertaining to Indians and impacting Indians — both non-resident Indians (NRIs) and people of Indian origin (PIOs) — across the world. The CtoI team will strive to always put the spotlight on the great achievements of Indians, NRIs and PIOs, who are now making headlines on a daily basis.”
She added, “The specificity of the website means that in every category of news, be it politics, entertainment, or lifestyle, the Indian voice will be heard, rising above the information noise. We shall be the platform that the Government of India or the private sector comes to first when they want to address the Indian diaspora, and vice versa.”
The Internet generation would naturally be one of the most important readership segments for CtoI, said Sanchita. “Apart from the vast Indian diaspora already present in our key target markets, India itself has one of the largest youth (under-26) populations in the world. This is a segment that is very open to studying overseas, settling abroad, integrating extremely well wherever they are, and yet remaining closely linked to the country of origin, taking a keen interest in Indian politics, culture, development — and this segment consumes news largely through the digital medium. We want to tap into this huge consumer base, taking the connection to the next level, where we become an indispensable part of these readers’ lives.”
VLCC ropes in Vikas Gupta as CEO
Gupta joins from Nykaa where he was CEO of SuperStore, Nykaa's eB2B business
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 11:55 AM | 1 min read
VLCC has announced the appointment of Vikas Gupta as CEO with immediate effect.
Prior to joining VLCC, Gupta was the CEO of SuperStore by Nykaa. Before that, he was the Chief Customer and Marketing Officer for Flipkart between 2019-21. Gupta started his career as a management trainee with HUL in 1998 and spent 21 years with Unilever, leading brand marketing for Lux, Dove, Dirt Is Good brands and was Executive Director of Home Care for Unilever Indonesia.
Amit Jain, Managing Director and Head, Carlyle India Advisors said, “We are excited to welcome Vikas as the Group's CEO. He brings muti-decadal, global experience in building leading consumer brands and digital platforms. Vikas will focus on business growth, leveraging technology and customer centricity to bring the best of beauty and skincare propositions to the Indian market. I am confident that the organization will benefit from his leadership.”
“For over 3 decades, VLCC has put customers at the heart of its approach. We will continue to do that with a clear focus on innovation through cutting-edge science. We will continue to build on our strengths, while also exploring new opportunities for growth and expansion. Our focus will be on creating value for our stakeholders and making a positive impact in the beauty and skincare industry,” said Vikas Gupta, on his appointment as Group CEO of VLCC.
