ZMCL names Dinesh Dev Sharma as Editor - Technology

Ajay Simha, former Marketing Director of NIVEA India has joined L'Oréal India as General Manager, E-commerce. Highly placed sources at L'Oréal India have confirmed the appointment.

According to sources at L'Oréal India, Simha will be responsible for the overall growth of the e-commerce vertical at L'Oréal India.

e4m reached out to Simha and the corporate communications team of L'Oréal India for a confirmation of the appointment. Both were tight-lipped about the development.

Simha via his LinkedIn post in January this year announced his exit from NIVEA India. Simha had posted, “As the curtains draw on 2022, it also draws on my time at Beiersdorf, NIVEA INDIA; 12y 7mo since I joined this place as an ABM. A young, ambitious me signed on here. A wiser and still ambitious me is signing off. 2023 is here and it’s time to look it in the eye! Here’s to new beginnings while Staying Hungry & Staying Foolish!”

Simha was with NIVEA India as Marketing Director for one year and eight months. It was his second stint at NIVEA India. Earlier, he was with NIVEA India from 2010 to 2015.