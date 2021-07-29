ZEE5 Head Marketing - SVOD & Music Reilly Rebello quits

ZEE5 Head Marketing - SVOD & Music Reilly Rebello has left the platform to join Zoey's All Natural as Co-Founder. Rebello announced his departure from ZEE5 through a LinkedIn post. He had joined ZEE5 in January 2019 from Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company.



"#ZEE5 was one hell of a ride. We rolled up our sleeves and dug our heels in every day, we learnt and unlearnt every day, and we celebrated the lil and big wins every day. And for this I will forever be grateful to the people I worked with. Most of all to Tarun Katial for his never ending support, belief and vision in the bigger goal. And to the team, without whom I would not have been able to achieve even half of what I did," Rebello's LinkedIn post reads.



"Now it's time for me to move on from the corporate sector and leap into entrepreneurship once again. This time into the world of health and health foods. I've joined Zoey's All Natural as Co-Founder and will work towards helping people change to more natural and healthier eating habits. In addition to this, I will also pursue my passion of teaching yoga by helping people find happiness through the practice of yoga."



He has 18 years of professional experience of which 14 years were in mainline and digital advertising. He has also co-founded a niche e-commerce venture that ran for two years. He also co-founded and co-curated a design blog.

