ZebPay elevates Raj Karkara to COO

Bitcoin and crypto asset exchange ZebPay today announced the appointment of Raj Karkara as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Raj joined ZebPay as Chief Business Officer in September 2020 and, more recently, had been promoted to the role of Chief Marketing Officer. With this role change, in addition to Marketing, Raj will now directly oversee Product Management, Trade, OTC, Global Growth and Operations (Customer Service & Excellence).

Raj Karkara comes with over 15 years of experience in the financial services, fintech and e-commerce industries. Previously, he was the Co-Founder of KansoStrategy, a boutique strategy and consulting firm that works with crypto, e-commerce, payments and fintech clients globally. Prior to Kanso, Raj held various positions such as Senior Vice President of product, CRO and COO at tZERO (www.tzero.com), the global leader in digital securities. Prior to tZERO, Raj held the role of Vice President of Product management for financial services, loyalty and new business development at Overstock (www.overstock.com). Prior to Overstock, Raj held the role of Director, Global Product and Solutions at MasterCard (www.mastercard.com), where his responsibilities included prepaid strategy and mobile money.

With this new appointment, ZebPay further strengthens its leadership team to enhance market share in India as well as expand into new markets globally. Raj’s primary responsibility will be to develop actionable business strategies and plans that align with the company’s short-term and long-term objectives. He will work closely with ZebPay’s Co-CEO, Avinash Shekhar, in setting and driving organisational vision, operational strategy, performance management and hiring needs. Additionally, he will work towards translating the strategy into executable goals for performance and further growth of ZebPay.

On this announcement, Avinash Shekhar, Co-CEO, ZebPay, said, “Raj has strengthened ZebPay’s presence and business in the crypto ecosystem since he joined us over a year ago and I am glad to have him as ZebPay’s Chief Operating Officer. With his extensive expertise, ZebPay will see rapid growth and global expansion to achieve our vision of becoming become the #1 cryptocurrency exchange in India and subsequently, the world. We are building ZebPay as an all-encompassing crypto company that offers innovative solutions and products to a diverse set of investors, from retail to institutional. I am confident Raj will continue to play a pivotal role in helping ZebPay chart new paths of success and achieve the long-term vision to create a social enterprise with a blockchain-based mutualized structure.”

Raj Karkara, COO, ZebPay, said, “ZebPay has been innovating and launching new and industry-first products to address the needs of a diverse set of customers ever since its inception in 2014 and I am excited to lead ZebPay as it gears up for further expansion. Crypto is booming in India with vast untapped potential for solutions that will make us a global leader. ZebPay is well-positioned to play an integral part and I am looking forward to driving strategies and building on our foundation of product and customer excellence to be the leading crypto exchange in India and Globally.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)