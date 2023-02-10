KFC appoints Aparna Bhawal as CMO for India & partner countries

KFC India has appointed Aparna Bhawal as Chief Marketing Officer for KFC India and Partner Countries (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives) effective this month.

She will report into Moksh Chopra, General Manager for KFC India and Partner Countries.

Prior to joining KFC India, she was the Vice President for Marketing at Hindustan Times Media Ltd. Bhawal has worked with diverse industries across all disciplines of marketing, and her experience includes stints at brands such as Coca-Cola, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble and GE Financial Services.

Moksh Chopra, General Manager, KFC India and Partner Countries, said, “At KFC India, we are committed to delivering long-term, sustainable growth and one of the key pillars to achieve this is our people. We are excited to welcome Aparna to the KFC Team. Her multifaceted experience and proven track record make her a great addition to the brand. I am confident that her excellence across different marketing functions will be instrumental in inspiring creativity and driving growth for KFC India.”

On assuming the new role, Bhawal said: “I am thrilled to join KFC India. As one of the most recognizable brands in the world, KFC’s legacy, distinctiveness, taste and innovative approach to marketing are legendary. I look forward to working with the team to continue unlocking the brand’s potential in India and partner countries.”

