KFC appoints Aparna Bhawal as CMO for India & partner countries
Prior to this, Bhawal was Vice President - Marketing at Hindustan Times Media
KFC India has appointed Aparna Bhawal as Chief Marketing Officer for KFC India and Partner Countries (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives) effective this month.
She will report into Moksh Chopra, General Manager for KFC India and Partner Countries.
Prior to joining KFC India, she was the Vice President for Marketing at Hindustan Times Media Ltd. Bhawal has worked with diverse industries across all disciplines of marketing, and her experience includes stints at brands such as Coca-Cola, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble and GE Financial Services.
Moksh Chopra, General Manager, KFC India and Partner Countries, said, “At KFC India, we are committed to delivering long-term, sustainable growth and one of the key pillars to achieve this is our people. We are excited to welcome Aparna to the KFC Team. Her multifaceted experience and proven track record make her a great addition to the brand. I am confident that her excellence across different marketing functions will be instrumental in inspiring creativity and driving growth for KFC India.”
On assuming the new role, Bhawal said: “I am thrilled to join KFC India. As one of the most recognizable brands in the world, KFC’s legacy, distinctiveness, taste and innovative approach to marketing are legendary. I look forward to working with the team to continue unlocking the brand’s potential in India and partner countries.”
Wipro’s Bidyabrata Biswas joins edtech startup SkillArbitrage
At SkillArbitrage, Biswas will be Director of Web & Mobile apps
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 3:50 PM | 1 min read
Edtech startup SkillArbitrage has appointed Bidyabrata Biswas as Director of Web & Mobile apps to lead its growing team of programmers. He would be reporting to co-founder and CIO Sudeep Deb. Biswas brings with him over eight years of experience in the information technology industry, including at big technology companies
including Wipro, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys and Mastiska.
In his most recent role at Wipro, Biswas was a Technology Lead responsible for understanding and transforming business goals into robust, scalable, high-performing IT solutions with a world-class user experience.
He drove critical product decisions and design choices, working closely with UX designers, product managers, and partnering with other engineering teams toframe the right technical architecture for a solution. Biswas also designed and built scalable, reliable, and usable front-end solutions that could handle large volumes of user traffic.
At SkillArbitrage, Biswas will be responsible for managing a team of analysts, developers, and testers, leading the charge of developing new web and mobile applications.
Speaking about his new role, Biswas said, “I am excited to bring my experience in front-end development and my ability to translate business goals into high-performing IT solutions to the organisation. I am looking forward to working with the talented team at SkillArbitrage to continue to innovate and improve our offerings for customers.”
Wunderman Thompson India appoints Richa Dholi as VP, Strategy Planning
Richa will be the strategy lead on Wunderman Thompson India's Unilever brands
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 10:57 AM | 1 min read
Wunderman Thompson India has appointed Richa Dholi as Vice President, Strategy Planning.
Based in Mumbai, Richa will be the strategy lead on Wunderman Thompson India's Unilever brands.
She has earlier worked with Capgemini, Ogilvy, Lowe, McCann and most recently at Koo.
Commenting on Richa's appointment, Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said, "In the post-pandemic world, consumers engage very differently with brands. We need to constantly recalibrate our thinking and creatively innovate to be ahead of the curve in terms of brand engagement and customer experience. With Richa on board, we get the right blend of understanding business and strategy. We are excited to have her as part of our team and wish her the very best in her new role."
On her new role, Richa commented, "Being part of Wunderman Thompson is a privilege and a testament to the agency's cutting-edge approach to blending culture, creativity, and technology. As a planner, I am eager to continue growing and evolving in this dynamic environment. I am grateful for this opportunity and have full faith in Anurag's visionary leadership and outstanding creative insight as we embark on an exciting new chapter for Wunderman Thompson."
Krishna Ramachandran joins TVS Capital Funds as Managing Partner & COO
Ramachandran was till recently Managing Director at Accenture
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 10:27 AM | 1 min read
TVS Capital Funds (TCF) has appointed Krishna Ramachandran as Managing Partner and COO.
Ramachandran has more than 27 years of experience across client engagement, business transformation, data analytics, digital transformation, and finance.
Till recently, he was the Managing Director at Accenture and was responsible for Accenture’s Chennai operations. Prior to that, he was associated with Royal Philips, Allianz, KPMG, and Vodafone in multiple roles.
Commenting on Ramachandran’s joining, Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds, said, “Krishna comes with a wide spectrum of operating experience and significant exposure to digital transformation initiatives. This is of deep value for us at TVS Capital, where we partner with next-gen entrepreneurs in business building, especially those in the venture growth stage. Krishna’s multidisciplinary experience across businesses will help drive value to our portfolio companies. It also significantly strengthens our internal initiatives in building a “neo TCF”, which will help scale the fund to the next level.”
On his appointment, Ramachandran said, “We have great opportunities in making India a leader in digital platforms of scale in areas of finance and banking. I am delighted to be part of this journey with TVS Capital Funds in empowering next-gen entrepreneurs and, thereby, supporting the larger cause of nation-building.”
Gaurav Gandhi elevated to APAC head, Prime Video
Sushant Sreeram to transition to the role of Country Director, India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 7:47 AM | 1 min read
Prime Video has elevated Gaurav Gandhi from Vice President, India to Vice President, Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo circulated in the organization recently. In his new role, Gandhi will lead APAC, incorporating Japan and South East Asia, alongside India. Effective April 2023, he will transition into this new role and will be based out of Singapore. As Gandhi moves to take on this larger responsibility, Sushant Sreeram, currently Director – SVOD Business, will be elevated to the position of Country Director, Prime Video, India.
Gandhi is an industry veteran and joined Amazon in 2018. He’s been leading the overall business for Prime Video in India across SVOD, Marketplace (Prime Video Channels & TVOD) and Sports. Prior to Amazon, Gandhi has worked in companies such as Viacom18, NDTV Imagine and STAR India in various leadership roles. He moved into the video streaming space in 2015, and set up, launched and ran Viacom 18’s streaming service Voot as his last role prior to joining Amazon.
Sreeram has worked closely with Gandhi since he joined Amazon in 2018 as Director – Marketing, and was elevated to Director – SVOD Business in 2022. As the SVOD business leader, he was entrusted with building the Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) business through acquisition, growth and engagement of subscribers across B2B and B2C segments. Prior to joining Amazon, Sreeram led marketing for Xiaomi in India.
Citykart appoints Ritesh Rathi as President & COO
Rathi last served as Senior Vice President of Walmart
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 3:14 PM | 2 min read
Citykart, a retailers focusing on family fashion retail in Tier-II, Tier-III and Tier IV towns North and East India, has appointed Ritesh Rathi as its President and COO. Ritesh joined Citykart in February 2023 and will oversee the Strategy, Retail Operations, HR, Marketing, Supply Chain Technology and overall Growth of the business.
With more than 2 decades of business experience in retail, manufacturing, banking, and financial services, Ritesh has been associated with multiple globally distinguished organizations, including Walmart India, where he last served as Senior Vice President. Ritesh joined Walmart India in 2008 and was one of the core team members responsible for setting up Walmart’s B2B vertical in India from scratch. During his 13-year stint at Walmart, Ritesh worked in various roles including operations, sales and digital transformation and has travelled multiple countries including USA, Brazil, South Africa and China to understand and gather best practices from retailers operating in those countries.
Ritesh is a Chartered Accountant registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has also participated in various programs and courses related to Leadership, Diversity, Project Management and Analytics. He is also a mentor and advisor to multiple startups.
Sudhanshu Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Citykart, said, “We are pleased to welcome Ritesh Rathi onboard as Citykart’s President and COO. Citykart is focused on bridging the gap we found in Tier-II and Tier-III markets in the retail segment to cater to consumers’ growing expectations. Today, Citykart has grown into one of the leaders in the segment in India, with a presence in 76 cities. Ritesh’s in-depth understanding of retail and wholesale businesses in India and international markets will enable him to steer our business towards sustainable growth in the long run. Besides, his cross-functional exposure will make him a valuable asset to the team. We look forward to working with Ritesh and driving Citykart’s growth on all fronts.”
“Firstly, I am thrilled to join Citykart, which has registered phenomenal growth in a short period. Citykart has contributed significantly towards the growth and progress of the retail segment in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. I plan on working closely with the Citykart team to build the business further through a blend of innovation, technology, and customer-centricity. I look forward to working with the team to achieve our collective goals and make Citykart a retailer of choice of its customers” added Ritesh Rathi.
Tejash Kothari elevated as Head of Marketing at BBC News
He was earlier Marketing Manager, Asia Pacific
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 2:47 PM | 1 min read
Tejash Kothari has been elevated as Head of Marketing at BBC News. In his new role, Kothari will be leading the trade and consumer marketing for BBC News, CBeebies and WorldService languages. Kothari was earlier Marketing Manager, Asia Pacific.
Kothari shared the news on his LinkedIn profile.
Before joining, BBC News, Kothari was with DNA as Associate Vice President Marketing.
Pizza Hut India's Neha joins global team, Aanandita Datta named new CMO
Neha has been elevated to Pizza Hut Global team as Senior Director, Marketing. She will be relocating to Dallas
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 2:42 PM | 3 min read
Pizza Hut India has announced the appointment of Aanandita Datta as Chief Marketing Officer. Aanandita will be working closely with Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent. She will oversee all aspects of marketing and branding, with the core objective of transforming Pizza Hut into a ‘Younger and Everyday’ brand by making Pizza Hut pizzas accessible to a much wider and younger audience. The brand plans to achieve this by expanding into new markets, ensuring great value, launching disruptive products and implementing distinctive marketing initiatives.
A marketing veteran with close to 17 years of experience, Aanandita was previously designated as Global Brand Director, Unilever, based out of Netherlands. She played a defining role in driving Global Brand Equity, Brand Purpose and Positioning, Core Strategy, Innovation Road Map and Communication Development across developed and emerging markets.
Pizza Hut’s current Chief Marketing Officer, Neha, has meanwhile been elevated to the Pizza Hut Global team as Senior Director, Marketing, and will be relocating to Dallas.
Aanandita has previously worked with leading Consumer goods firms, managing globally renowned brands such as Lipton, Kissan, Taaza at Unilever alongwith Corporate brand Unilever, Horlicks and Sensodyne at Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Health Care and Whirlpool Refrigerators.
Speaking on the appointment, Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent, said, “Indian consumers today are highly globalised in their outlook and preferences, yet rooted in Indian tastes and traditions. Aanandita’s unique career trajectory which combines rich international experience and diverse domestic work profile, is therefore a perfect match for us. As we undertake rapid expansion and transform towards becoming a ‘Younger and Everyday’ brand in India, Aanandita’s expertise of managing high-level marquee brands will be instrumental in steering Pizza Hut India in the right direction. We welcome her to the Pizza Hut family and look forward to her contribution in further strengthening our position as India’s most loved and trusted pizza brand.”
Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India added, “India is one of the most interesting markets in the world today, and our young demographic opens up brands to endless possibilities and experimentation. I have been following Pizza Hut’s trajectory in India and what the brand has achieved in the last three years, despite the pandemic, is commendable. With a focus on technology, expansion, disruptive products, value pricing and distinctive communication, I believe Pizza Hut is already on the right path. I am excited to work with the incredibly talented team here and continue to uphold our promise of Dil Khol Ke Delivering.”
Pizza Hut crossed the 700th store milestone in India last year, expanding its presence to over 80 new cities. The company continues to introduce innovative products such as the Momo Mia Pizza and its sequel, the Cheezy Momo Mia, as well as its Flavour Fun range starting at just Rs 79* in order to appeal to the younger generation. The company had earlier unveiled its bold new brand platform, ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ which promises to offer Dil Satisfying Pizzas at Dil Satisfying Value, blanketed in Pizza Hut’s warm and friendly customer service, an easy, hassle-free ordering experience, and the assurance of ‘Trust in Every Bite’.
