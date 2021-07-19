WOW Skin Science names Deepika Sabharwal Tewari as Chief Brand Officer

WOW Skin Science has appointed Deepika Sabharwal Tewari as the Chief Brand Officer. She will be responsible for driving brand strategy, digital content & communication, and product category for WOW Skin Science, Shaving Station, Body Cupid, and Nature Derma. Deepika has donned various hats in marketing & advertising over the years and comes from a rich blend of experience in brand building, marketing, communication, and business roles across multiple industry and consumer segments.

In her current role, she will focus on strengthening the brands in India and will drive deep consumer engagement across all channels. Customer Acquisition, Retention, and Engagement are key aspects of her role along with steering special focus on the e-commerce website. Range Creation, New Product Development & Introduction, Pricing & Promotions across channels, and Executing & Developing the product strategy for each of the brands will be her focus areas.

Hitherto, Deepika worked as a Chief Marketing Officer for Tanishq and was responsible for the complete turnaround of the brand. She not only led the E-commerce business of Tanishq but also managed Mia and Goldplus. Prior to Tanishq, she led the team at Ogilvy India and was a Senior Business Head for marquee brands like Asian Paints, Ponds, Gujarat Tourism, and Hutch.

Deepika Sabharwal Tewari, Chief Brand Officer, WOW Skin Science, states, “The essence to building a great brand and a great business is in the art of storytelling and WOW Skin Science is a great storyteller that focuses on natural & toxin-free bases and brings to everyone a sustainable approach with its product portfolio. I look forward to this journey of growth and innovation across India and the international market, paving the way for WOW Skin Science to become the global ‘Indian’ brand.”

Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder of WOW Skin Science, stated “We warmly welcome Deepika to the WOW family. With her extensive experience in building brands and consumer segments, we believe that she will truly help WOW reach the next stage of our growth journey. Rooted in Indian ethos and culture, the brand aims to bring a piece of India to every consumer in the personal care and wellness space. We are a digital-first brand that has grown across channels and markets but we believe that the best is yet to come.”