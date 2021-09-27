Viacom18 appoints Rajaraman Sundaram as Business Head - Colors Tamil

He has held various roles including Business head of Malayalam Cluster, Asianet Star Communications Pvt Ltd and Chief Operating Officer of Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd

Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Rajaraman Sundaram as Business Head, Colors Tamil. In his new role, Sundaram will be responsible for scaling up the overall business strategy and invigorating the operations of the channel. He will be reporting to Rajesh Iyer, Head - Regional Entertainment (Bangla, Odia, Tamil and Gujrati Clusters), Viacom18.

Sundaram comes with over 20 years of industry experience in broadcast media bringing a wealth of experience, insight and gravitas. A seasoned leader, he has held various roles including as the Business head of Malayalam Cluster, Asianet Star Communications Pvt Ltd and as Chief Operating Officer of Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd. He has also had astute credentials of leading teams at NDTV Imagine, STAR India and Vijay Television.

Speaking about the appointment, Rajesh Iyer, Head - Regional Entertainment (Bangla, Odia, Tamil and Gujarati Clusters), Viacom18 said, “Since launch of Colors Tamil, the channel has been on an exceptional journey - being the youngest challenger brand in a region that is known to be India’s most rewarding regional broadcast market. Having built a distinct identity for ourselves, we now look forward to kickstart the next phase of our growth. Raja, with his extensive experience across the entire value chain of broadcast entertainment, is aptly suited to lead Colors Tamil into its next phase.”

On his new role Rajaraman Sundaram, Business Head – COLORS Tamil said, “I am elated to join the leadership team at Colors Tamil. Colors Tamil has been a pioneer in bringing breakthrough content that continue to engage and entertain Tamil viewers across the globe and I’m looking forward to strengthening the channel’s overall value proposition and drive it to greater heights.”

