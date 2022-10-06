Varun Duggirala announces exit from The Glitch

Close on the heels of Rohit Raj's resignation from The Glitch, co-founder Varun Duggirala also announced his exit from the agency through a LinkedIn post.







Duggirala, who began his career as Assistant Producer with MTV, co-founded The Glitch with Rohit Raj in December 2009. It went on to become one of India's leading digital-first creative agencies with over 400 employees.



The agency was acquired by WPP in 2018 and soon merged with global experience agency VMLY&R Network.



He has also been running a podcast 'Take a Pause with Varun Duggirala' since March 2021. He also authored a bestselling book Everything Is Out of Syllabus: An Instruction Manual for Life.

On his plans beyond The Glitch, Duggirala wrote that he intends to take a pause and explore things he's been curious about.

