V Srinivasan quits as Godrej Consumer Products Limited’s CFO, Sameer Shah to take over

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) today announced changes to its leadership team, effective September 1, 2021. V Srinivasan, GCPL’s Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, has resigned to pursue opportunities outside Godrej. Sameer Shah, GCPL’s current Head of Finance and Investor Relations, will take over as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Shah has worked at GCPL for 15 years. He has held a number of key leadership roles including being the Chief Financial Officer of our largest business, the India & SAARC cluster. He has also led diverse priorities across our global portfolio – investor relations, financial controlling, ERP implementation, global financial planning and analytics and integrating inorganic businesses like Africa. Before joining GCPL, Sameer worked at PepsiCo and General Mills.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Shah has also specialised in Treasury Management from The Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts.

