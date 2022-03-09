ULLU appoints Nivedita Basu as Head Content Strategy & Business Alliances

Homegrown OTT platform ULLU has appointed Nivedita Basu as Head of Content Strategy & Business Alliances. Her role will entail developing, creating, and producing original content and leading strategic business alliances for the platform. Basu has over two decades of experience in production and programming.

At Balaji Telefilms, she was the Creative Director. Basu has also been associated with other entertainment companies like Star, ZEE Entertainment and Sony.

Speaking on her appointment, Vibhu Agarwal, Founder & CEO ULLU said, “We are delighted to have Nivedita on board as the Head of Content Strategy and Business Alliances. As we continue to expand and foray in different domains, Nivedita's rich and illustrious experience will help us drive our goals. In her capacity, Nivedita will be responsible for not just creating engaging original content but also identifying the right talent for it. She will also lead our existing and new key business alliances."

Basu shared, “It gives me immense pleasure to join the vibrant and growing team of ULLU. Its commendable, how in such a short span of time, ULLU has established itself as a key player in the OTT space which offers content across genres. Earlier last year it expanded its library with family viewing shows like Assi Nabbe Poore Sau, Bulls of Dalal Street, Cyanide and Tandoor amongst others which had some of the best-known talents from the industry along with intriguing concepts. It is now at a pivotal juncture of diversifying and I join the team to further solidify its premium content offering. I am really thankful to Vibhu ji for instilling faith in me. I hope to take ULLUs premium content domains to new heights and make the brand a one-stop destination of entertainment across domains."

