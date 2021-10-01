Times Network digital head Shouneel Charles to quit after 4+ years

Sources have told e4m that Charles is currently serving his notice period

Shouneel Charles, Executive Vice President and Business Head Digital at Times Network, has called it quits and is serving his notice period with the organisation, sources close to the development have told exchange4media.com.

Times Network refused to comment on the development till the time of filing this report.

Shouneel is a seasoned digital and media professional with over two decades of experience. He joined Times Network in April 2017 as Senior Vice President — Digital. In July 2019, he was elevated as EVP to further boost audience growth and turnover of the network’s digital platforms.

In his previous assignment, Charles was leading the digital business at NDTV Convergence as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. He has also worked with multinational companies like Yahoo, Turner Broadcasting, Star India and National Geographic where he launched multiple channels and media properties.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)