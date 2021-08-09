The Social Loan Company CMO Debolin Sen gets additional role

Fintech company The Social Loan Company (TSLC), which currently operates under the brand name CASHe, has given additional responsibility to its Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Debolin Sen. Apart from being the Global CMO, he will also be the Global Chief Expansion Officer.

Sen had joined TSLC in March 2020 as Global CMO. Prior to this, he was with Cox and Kings India as Head — Special Interests, where he was responsible for ground-up product and brand development. He also had a stint at Haymarket SAC Publishing India as Head of Business Solutions & Marketing.



Debolin is a travel, media & advertising professional with experience of over 25 years. He had a long stint at JWT. He was also part of the core team of India's first entertainment ticketing business, BookMyShow. Furthermore, he had stints at INX Media and Worldwide Media (WWM).





TSLC is a Singapore-based Artificial Intelligence-powered credit enablement Neo banking platform, currently operating as an integrated, diversified millennial consumer fintech company in India under the brand name CASHe. Setting up its regional headquarters in the UAE, TSLC is bringing its cutting-edge digital lending platform to underserved digital natives across chosen markets in the MENA region.

