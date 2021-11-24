Sunstone Eduversity names Alekhya Chakrabarty as Head of Marketing

Sunstone Eduversity, India’s leading Higher Education Provider appoints Alekhya Chakrabarty as the Head of Marketing. With a successful career spanning over 12 years, Alekhya will be responsible for Sunstone Eduversity's holistic Brand Building and will be leading its Marketing Initiatives across divisions such as Digital Marketing, Advertising, Product Marketing and Growth Marketing. With a demonstrated history of leading Global Innovations, Communication, and Brand Management to his credit, Alekhya has extensive experience in spearheading Marketing in large organisations such as Nestle, Unilever, ITC and Emami.

Speaking of his appointment at Sunstone Eduversity, Alekhya said, “Sunstone Eduversity is co-founded by prolific business leaders and is on its way to claiming an uncontested leadership position as India's Largest Education Provider. With the marquee brand gearing to educate 2 Lacs+ students across 100+ colleges by 2026, the growth prospects at hand are limitless. I am excited to partake in this remarkable journey and deploy my brand-building skills that will further enable Sunstone Eduversity to unlock the potential of the higher education market in India, which currently accounts for ~USD 100 Billion.”

Speaking of Alekhya's appointment at Sunstone Eduversity, Co-founder & COO, Piyush Nangru said, “Alekhya brings with him an outstanding experience in the field of Marketing and Brand Management. As we pursue bigger ambitions, it is key to ensure that Sunstone's brand positioning accurately represents its constant evolution and the larger change we are bringing about in India’s higher education ecosystem. As we focus on converting our expansion strategies into prominent growth numbers for the business, we are confident that with Alekhya in the lead, Sunstone's brand visibility and communication will be completely in tandem with its ongoing expansion.”

A proponent of gender equality, Alekhya leads with an egalitarian vision for all. In pursuit of his belief, he has worked on multiple campaigns on gender equality & climate change. Alekhya has spearheaded sustainability-oriented projects at his prior organizations driving value for the brand.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)