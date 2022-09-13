Spinta Digital appoints Jeff Thomas as Chief Strategy Officer

Spinta Digital has appointed Jeff Thomas as Chief Strategy Officer.

Thomas will lead the brand strategy, research and GTM consulting functions.

Commenting on the appointment, Spinta Digital, CEO, Vinodh Ramakannan said: “At Spinta Digital, we are committed to working with world-class professionals who bring with them a range of skills, perspectives and ideas. We are excited to be able to work with Jeff, as he brings with him extensive experience across brand strategy, communication planning and digital marketing. Having worked with a wide range of industries from E-commerce, Entertainment, FMCG and Retail to EdTech, FinTech and HealthTech, his role is going to be instrumental when it comes to the business development, strategy and consulting functions at Spinta. As we are looking to expand to several more markets, we believe that Jeff’s rich insight into macro trends and consumer behaviour coupled with his methodical approach to strategic planning would be a valuable asset to our clients.”

Commenting on his new role, Jeff said: “Having spent a good part of the last decade with independent agencies, I thoroughly enjoy the challenger mentality that comes with hungry and relentless teams. Despite being in the market for over 8 years, I’ve seen Vinodh and Spinta exude that mindset from our very first interaction. In a fairly crowded market, Spinta Digital has been quite impressive in carving a niche for itself as a performance-driven growth partner. I hope and look forward to adding complementary dimensions that help Spinta offer integrated and full-service solutions to its clients.”

