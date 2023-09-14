Signpost India appoints Sajesh Raghavan as COO
Before joining Signpost, Raghavan was Business Head for The Hindu Business Line
Signpost India has announced the appointment of Sajesh Raghavan as Chief Operating Officer.
Before joining Signpost, Raghavan was Business Head for The Hindu Business Line. In the past, he has also worked with organizations such as American Express, Ten Sports, The Indian Express and Tata Teleservices.
Talking about the development, Shripad Ashtekar, Chairman and Managing Director, Signpost India, said, "Sajesh's exceptional expertise and unparalleled proficiency in the media realm align perfectly with Signpost India's vision. His knack for blending traditional media strategies with contemporary digital innovations is exactly what we need in these dynamic times. We are confident that with his guidance, Signpost India’s commitment to render visible signs of tomorrow will be bolstered.”
Raghavan shared “I am thrilled to join Signpost India and have the opportunity to work with forward thinking thought leaders like Shripad and Dipankar. Signpost India already has many firsts to its credit and I eagerly anticipate my role in fortifying our enterprise and making a meaningful contribution to the rapidly evolving Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) domain in our country and aiming to enhance brand connections with our consumers.”
Bisk Farm appoints Saikat Ghosh as Senior VP and Head of Sales
Ghosh has worked for FMCG giants such as Dabur India and Emami
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 12, 2023 5:08 PM | 2 min read
SAJ Food Products Pvt Ltd, an FMCG company, has announced the appointment of Saikat Ghosh as the Senior Vice President and Head of Sales for its flagship brand, Bisk Farm.
Expressing his delight on the appointment of Ghosh, the Executive Chairman of SAJ Food Products Pvt Ltd. Arpan Paul, said, ”We warmly welcome Saikat to the Bisk Farm family. His extensive experience and outstanding accomplishments in the FMCG sector align perfectly with our vision of becoming the leading biscuit and confectionery brand in India. We firmly believe that his leadership will be instrumental in propelling Bisk Farm toward new horizons of growth.”
Saikat Ghosh brings with him a wealth of experience to his new role, garnered over multiple successful stints in the FMCG domain. Most notably, he made significant contributions during his 15-year tenure at Dabur India, followed by over a decade of pivotal involvement with Emami Ltd. Mr. Ghosh's expertise spans various facets of the fast-moving consumer goods industry. His profound insights and strategic acumen are poised to drive Bisk Farm's growth to new heights.
Echoing Paul's views, Vijay Kumar Singh, Bisk Farm's Managing Director, added, "Mr. Ghosh's appointment comes at a crucial juncture as we seek to strengthen our market presence. With his deep industry knowledge and proven leadership, we are confident that he will be able to lead our sales team and contribute to Bisk Farm's continued success.”
"I am delighted to join Bisk Farm, a brand that has truly captured the hearts of millions,” Saikat Ghosh stated. “I am confident that, together with our people as well as business partners, we can build on the brand's strong foundation and contribute to the brand's mission of delivering exceptional products, fostering sustainable growth, and elevating Bisk Farm to greater heights.”
Max Healthcare appoints Mayank Mathur as Senior VP – Marketing
Mathur was earlier associated with Apollo Hospitals
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 12, 2023 3:55 PM | 1 min read
Moneycontrol’s Ravi Krishnan joins Mint
Mint’s current Editor Sruthijit KK will join The Economic Times
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 12, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
The Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol, Ravi Krishnan, has joined Mint as the Editor on September 12.
Krishnan has been associated with Moneycontrol for more than five years and oversaw the opinion section actively. He was also a part of the startup team that launched Pro.
He was associated with Mint earlier too for more than 11 years handling various responsibilities including newsroom coverage from Mumbai.
In the past, Krishnan has also worked with Financial Express and The Economic Times.
Mint’s current Editor, Sruthijit KK will be moving out of the organisation after a stint of nearly three years. He will join The Economic Times.
Krishnan did not respond to our confirmation query at the time of filing this story.
Dheeraj Sinha named FCB Group CEO India, South Asia; Rohit Ohri gets new global role
Sinha will be reporting directly to FCB Global CEO Tyler Turnbull
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 12, 2023 8:59 AM | 5 min read
FCB announced today important leadership succession news for its India and South Asia operations. After eight incredible years leading FCB Group India to historic success, current Group Chairman & CEO Rohit Ohri is moving into a new global role as FCB Global Partner. Succeeding him is Dheeraj Sinha, who will join in November as Group CEO India & South Asia, reporting directly to FCB Global CEO Tyler Turnbull.
This news comes on the heels of a momentous 2022 for FCB Group India, having been named Adweek’s International Agency of the Year for purpose-driven work that drives business results for clients on a global scale. Over the last six years, the agency has won 32 Cannes Lions and over 100 creative awards globally, launched several high-profile campaigns that have transformed its creative reputation in India and beyond, won many large Indian and global multinational clients, and grown revenue by high double digits year over year. FCB Group India also acquired a majority stake in FCB Kinnect, the region’s leading digital-first creative agency, and recently launched FCB/SIX, its digital media, CX and performance offering, in the market.
“Since Rohit joined FCB eight years ago, FCB India has seen tremendous success under his leadership. It was time for his next challenge, and while we can’t thank him enough for all that he has done for the agency, I’m excited to have him join our global team to put his valuable experience to work for some important upcoming projects,” said Turnbull. “Together, we have found his successor in Dheeraj — an amazingly talented, creatively focused and driven leader who understands the economic power of creativity.”
“The last eight years at FCB Group India have been truly amazing. My mandate was to transform the creative reputation of FCB in India. By nurturing culture and cultivating talent, we’ve been able to deliver creative excellence consistently since 2018. I’m enormously grateful to my fabulous India team for the creative and business success we have seen. Our partnership with our clients has been our true strength in this creative transformation journey. Further, with the acquisition of Kinnect and the launch of FCB/SIX in India, I believe we are now uniquely poised to power our creative work with data and technology. I’m delighted to now work on the strategic priorities of our global network with Susan and Tyler as FCB Global Partner,” said Ohri.
Following an extensive search conducted in partnership with Rohit for his successor, FCB felt Dheeraj Sinha was the right fit to lead the group’s next chapter. Sinha joins the agency from Publicis Groupe, where he currently serves as CEO of Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairman of BBH India. While there, he led the business transformation across Leo Burnett, Leo Burnett Orchard, BBH, Publicis Business and Publicis Health. Under his leadership, Leo Burnett transitioned from a mid-tier agency to a leading agency in India and almost doubled its size, with 30% of its revenue driven by new clients such as PepsiCo, IKEA, Airtel, Spotify and many others. Leo Burnett was India’s #1 and Asia’s #2 agency at Cannes Lions 2023. He has also held several other leadership roles throughout his career, including Chief Strategy Officer of South & Southeast Asia at Grey Group, where he fostered a culture of strategy at Grey APAC.
“Dheeraj is a strong advocate for the power of creativity, with a proven track record of transforming businesses. His experience driving revenue for iconic creative brands and agencies is exactly what we needed to help fuel our next chapter of success in India,” commented Turnbull.
“I’m delighted to welcome Dheeraj into the FCB family. He is a dynamic leader brimming with new ideas. I believe he has the right capabilities and mindset to take FCB Group India to newer heights,” said Ohri.
“I am so excited to be leading the next phase of narrative for FCB in India and the region. I believe that with data and technology at its service, creativity is the greatest force of our times. The true power of our industry is in maximizing business opportunities and solving for human problems using creativity. I love the perspective at FCB about creativity as an economic multiplier. The agency has had a great run in the country, with very strong partnerships with the best clients, and has been one of the most respected agency brands. I look forward to working with the global leadership at FCB under Susan and Tyler, to continue to build FCB in India and the region as the most creative company, helping our clients maximize the opportunities and leaving the world a better place at the same time!” remarked Sinha.
Sinha joins FCB officially in November and will work closely with Ohri to ensure a smooth and seamless transition across the agency’s many offices, people, clients and partners in India.
Bandhan Bank's CCO Sudheer Reddy Govula resigns
The bank has appointed Amitava Goswami, who currently oversees branch banking and customer service operations at the bank, as the new Chief Compliance Officer
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 11, 2023 6:12 PM | 1 min read
Bandhan Bank, a private sector lender, has announced that its Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), Sudheer Reddy Govula, has resigned from his position.
The bank made this disclosure through an exchange filing, stating, "Sudheer Reddy Govula, Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) of the bank, has decided to explore professional opportunities outside the bank." In his resignation letter, Govula expressed, "I have decided to resign from the services from the Bank, as Chief Compliance Officer, to pursue another opportunity."
In response to this development, the bank has appointed Amitava Goswami, who currently oversees branch banking and customer service operations at the bank, as the new Chief Compliance Officer.
The bank also noted, "Further, the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held on 9 September 2023, has approved the appointment of Amitava Goswami to act as the CCO."
This move follows the resignation of the bank's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sunil Samdani, in July 2023, who stepped down from his position to pursue a different opportunity.
Buddy Loan’s VP Jitesh Shah quits
He is said to have expressed interest in turning entrepreneur
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 11, 2023 4:23 PM | 1 min read
Jitesh Shah, Vice President at Buddy Loan, has decided to move on. The news has been shared with e4m by the company.
Shah has been part of Buddy Loan since April 2021. His next move is yet to be known clearly. However, he has expressed his interest in joining the “Shri Narendra Modi” Startup India movement as an entrepreneur.
Prior to Buddy Loan, Shah was associated with Future Group for more than eight years, heading banking partnerships and media business for Future Group retail stores in India.
Yuvrraj Agarwaal named Chief Strategy Officer at Laqshya Media Group
He joined the group in August last year as National Head (New Initiatives)
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 11, 2023 2:02 PM | 1 min read
Yuvrraj Agarwaal will start a new role at OOH agency Laqshya Media Group as its Chief Strategy Officer. Agarwaal announced the news on his LinkedIn profile: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Laqshya Media Group!"
Agarwaal is an industry veteran with over 24 years of experience in the media and marketing sector. As per his LinkedIn profile, his core areas of expertise include strategic planning, profit centre operations, business development, marketing communications, etc.
He joined the group in August last year as National Head (New Initiatives). He was appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer in January this year.
Previously, he worked with Adreek Media as its MD & CEO. He co-founded Yathis Holistic Healing in 2016.
