Signpost India appoints Sajesh Raghavan as COO

FCB announced today important leadership succession news for its India and South Asia operations. After eight incredible years leading FCB Group India to historic success, current Group Chairman & CEO Rohit Ohri is moving into a new global role as FCB Global Partner. Succeeding him is Dheeraj Sinha, who will join in November as Group CEO India & South Asia, reporting directly to FCB Global CEO Tyler Turnbull.

This news comes on the heels of a momentous 2022 for FCB Group India, having been named Adweek’s International Agency of the Year for purpose-driven work that drives business results for clients on a global scale. Over the last six years, the agency has won 32 Cannes Lions and over 100 creative awards globally, launched several high-profile campaigns that have transformed its creative reputation in India and beyond, won many large Indian and global multinational clients, and grown revenue by high double digits year over year. FCB Group India also acquired a majority stake in FCB Kinnect, the region’s leading digital-first creative agency, and recently launched FCB/SIX, its digital media, CX and performance offering, in the market.

“Since Rohit joined FCB eight years ago, FCB India has seen tremendous success under his leadership. It was time for his next challenge, and while we can’t thank him enough for all that he has done for the agency, I’m excited to have him join our global team to put his valuable experience to work for some important upcoming projects,” said Turnbull. “Together, we have found his successor in Dheeraj — an amazingly talented, creatively focused and driven leader who understands the economic power of creativity.”

“The last eight years at FCB Group India have been truly amazing. My mandate was to transform the creative reputation of FCB in India. By nurturing culture and cultivating talent, we’ve been able to deliver creative excellence consistently since 2018. I’m enormously grateful to my fabulous India team for the creative and business success we have seen. Our partnership with our clients has been our true strength in this creative transformation journey. Further, with the acquisition of Kinnect and the launch of FCB/SIX in India, I believe we are now uniquely poised to power our creative work with data and technology. I’m delighted to now work on the strategic priorities of our global network with Susan and Tyler as FCB Global Partner,” said Ohri.

Following an extensive search conducted in partnership with Rohit for his successor, FCB felt Dheeraj Sinha was the right fit to lead the group’s next chapter. Sinha joins the agency from Publicis Groupe, where he currently serves as CEO of Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairman of BBH India. While there, he led the business transformation across Leo Burnett, Leo Burnett Orchard, BBH, Publicis Business and Publicis Health. Under his leadership, Leo Burnett transitioned from a mid-tier agency to a leading agency in India and almost doubled its size, with 30% of its revenue driven by new clients such as PepsiCo, IKEA, Airtel, Spotify and many others. Leo Burnett was India’s #1 and Asia’s #2 agency at Cannes Lions 2023. He has also held several other leadership roles throughout his career, including Chief Strategy Officer of South & Southeast Asia at Grey Group, where he fostered a culture of strategy at Grey APAC.

“Dheeraj is a strong advocate for the power of creativity, with a proven track record of transforming businesses. His experience driving revenue for iconic creative brands and agencies is exactly what we needed to help fuel our next chapter of success in India,” commented Turnbull.

“I’m delighted to welcome Dheeraj into the FCB family. He is a dynamic leader brimming with new ideas. I believe he has the right capabilities and mindset to take FCB Group India to newer heights,” said Ohri.

“I am so excited to be leading the next phase of narrative for FCB in India and the region. I believe that with data and technology at its service, creativity is the greatest force of our times. The true power of our industry is in maximizing business opportunities and solving for human problems using creativity. I love the perspective at FCB about creativity as an economic multiplier. The agency has had a great run in the country, with very strong partnerships with the best clients, and has been one of the most respected agency brands. I look forward to working with the global leadership at FCB under Susan and Tyler, to continue to build FCB in India and the region as the most creative company, helping our clients maximize the opportunities and leaving the world a better place at the same time!” remarked Sinha.

Sinha joins FCB officially in November and will work closely with Ohri to ensure a smooth and seamless transition across the agency’s many offices, people, clients and partners in India.