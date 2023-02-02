Shemaroo Entertainment announces key appointments
Nishith Varshneya comes as Head of International Business & India Digital Syndication and Abhinav Anand joins as Vice President, Digital Video Business
Shemaroo Entertainment has made key leadership appointments in Human Resource, Domestic and International Syndication Business and their Digital Video Business. These appointments are part of Shemaroo's ongoing efforts to strengthen its workforce by onboarding proven professionals to drive growth and innovation for the organisation.
Nishith Varshneya will be the Head of International Business & India Digital Syndication. A highly skilled professional with a proven track record, Nishith will play a key role in driving the company's International Business and Digital Syndication Strategy. Nishith comes with over 17 years of experience in building Product & driving Revenue for various media businesses in Television, Digital, Radio, OOH, Live & Experiential Large Format IPRs. In his previous stints Nishith has worked with Disney Star, Times OOH and Radio Mirchi amongst others.
Shiza Ansari Khan has been appointed as the Head of Human Resources who will lead Organisational Transformation and Business Excellence along with Strategic Cultural Development. In her career spanning close to 20 years, Shiza has held various leadership and managerial roles across leading national and multinational companies such as BIC Cello India Pvt. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and others.
Both Shiza and Nishith will report into Arghya Chakravarty, COO - Shemaroo Entertainment.
Abhinav Anand has joined as Vice President, Digital Video Business. With his expertise and diverse industry experiences, he will direct, develop, and implement the company's digital platform strategy and ensure seamless delivery of content across Shemaroo's loyal viewer base. Abhinav has over 12 years of experience working with consumer brands like Ola, Phone Pe, Amazon Sellers Service Private Ltd., Bajaj Finance and others.
Abhinav will report into Zubin Dubash, COO - Digital Businesses.
Commenting on the new developments in the leadership team, Arghya Chakravarty, COO - Shemaroo Entertainment said, "We at Shemaroo Entertainment believe in cultivating an environment of innovation, growth and diversity. Onboarding dynamic professional leaders aligned with our company’s vision will bring in new perspectives that will be critical in propelling our company forward. These appointments signify our commitment to staying at the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry and capitalizing on the vast opportunities it presents. I am delighted to welcome Shiza, Nishith and Abhinav to Shemaroo and wish them all the very best in their respective roles.”
Sarfaraz Ansari joins DDB MudraMax as Senior Vice President – Integrated Media
His previous stint was as the buying lead at Lodestar Media
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 5:57 PM | 1 min read
DDB MudraMax boosts its media expertise with the appointment of Sarfaraz Ansari as Senior Vice President – Integrated Media. He will be responsible for leading strategy and ideation for integrated solutions across media platforms.
With over 17 years of experience, Sarfaraz has worked across industries like FMCG, financial services, telecom, and worked with brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Spotify, Mahindra, Hershey’s, Finolex Pipes, Marico among others. His previous stint was as the buying lead at Lodestar Media.
Speaking on the new appointment, Rammohan Sundaram, Country Head and Managing Partner - Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group said, “Sarfaraz’s calm and composed demeanour backed with solid conviction and science makes him one of the best in the business. Especially with some of our large clients, where we needed someone who can fit into our culture and at the same time solidify our leadership in strategic buying across all media. To that effect, he is perfect and has already impacted positively to our setup at MudraMax”
Commenting on his new role, Sarfaraz Ansari said, “The DDB Mudra Group has made some remarkable strides over the past few years with inspiring and diversified campaigns across categories. I look forward to contributing to the Group's growth trajectory, taking on exciting challenges and opportunities.”
Abhishek Joshi moves on from MX Player
Joshi has stepped down from his role as SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 3:47 PM | 1 min read
Abhishek Joshi has reportedly stepped down from his role as SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships at MX Player. Joshi had joined the company in October 2018 as Head of Marketing & Business Partnerships. He was elevated in April 2021 to his current role at the organisation.
Joshi was previously with Sony Pictures Network India as SVP and Head- Marketing, Subscription and Content Licensing- Digital business.
Prior to that, he worked with Zenga Media as CEO and with Max as Senior Manager, On-Air Presentation, Research and Strategy. He was later promoted as Assistant Vice President, Marketing, Sony Entertainment Television in July 2011.
e4m reached out to Joshi and did not recieve a response at the time of filing this story.
Tata ClassEdge names Anish Raghunandan as CEO
Anish has been with the Tata Group for over 2 decades
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 11:24 AM | 2 min read
Tata ClassEdge Limited (TCE), a venture of Tata Industries Ltd., has appointed Anish Raghunandan as Chief Executive Officer.
He has been with the Tata Group for nearly 2 decades and is part of the TAS 2007 batch of managers handpicked for leadership by the Group.
Outgoing CEO, Milind Shahane, superannuated from the Group after a stellar career of over 35 years with the Tata group.
Commenting on the new appointment, KRS Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries Limited, said, “I am pleased to welcome Anish Raghunandan as the CEO of Tata ClassEdge. Anish has worked with me in his previous role of Vice President – Projects at Tata Industries and has a passion and track record of building scalable businesses and turning around companies. Tata ClassEdge is at a point where we can scale our core offerings profitably and Anish has been leading this change as CEO-Designate.”
Anish Raghunandan, CEO, Tata ClassEdge, said, “I would like to thank the Tata Industries Board and Mr. Jamwal for the warm welcome. We are focusing on delivering value to our partners by providing a range of solutions that help impart learning. Our core proposition is to partner with educators and teachers to enable them to improve outcomes for a wider range of learners. I am excited to join my colleagues at Tata ClassEdge, as we kick off a process that sets us in a direction of profitability and growth while continuing to build on the positive aspects of our culture and customer-centricity.”
Sharon Edmondston elevated as Group Creative Director at M&C Saatchi Sydney
Edmondston joined M&C Saatchi Sydney in 2015 as Creative Director
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 10:53 AM | 2 min read
M&C Saatchi has elevated Sharon Edmondston from the role of Creative Director to Group Creative Director Sydney.
Sharon joined M&C Saatchi Sydney in 2015 as Creative Director.
Sharon is the Co-Chair of M&C’s Employee Led Women’s Network and over many years has worked both within the agency and the industry at large to move women forward in the advertising, communications, and creative sectors.
Before coming to M&C Saatchi, Sharon spent five years at Leo Burnett Sydney. While there she held the position of Creative Director on the Samsung account which saw her collaborate on the Galaxy brand with the global team. She began her career as a graphic designer and retoucher for a photographers collective and her attention to detail in craft is one of her greatest passions.
"Shaz is an outstanding and much-loved leader who truly embodies all that a Group CD is. She has connected different parts of our business for the last few years, leaned into our employee lead networks, she identifies brilliant ideas and develops young talent. This promotion couldn't go to a more deserving creative legend," says Cam Blackley, Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi AUNZ.
Sharon Edmondston said: “There is so much diverse talent across our group, and I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to connect us all to fulfill our clients’ biggest ambitions. We’re at our best when we create positive change at a cultural level – and it takes a village to achieve that. Bring on 2023.”
Sameer Singh elevated to TikTok’s Head of Global Business, North America
Singh was previously heading Global Business for the APAC region
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Sameer Singh who joined ByteDance in August 2019 has been elevated to the Head of Global Business (North America). Singh had been heading global business in the APAC region since July 2021.
Singh has led business solutions for the short-video platform in South Asia ever since the Indian government banned TikTok in India in 2020.
Singh takes over the crucial portfolio at a time when TikTok has been facing intense scrutiny in the United States. The government has already banned the app on federal-government devices over national security concerns.
Before joining ByteDance, the IIM alumnus was the CEO of GroupM South Asia. He has also held leadership roles at Google, GSK and P&G.
Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV
Razdan has stepped down from her role as executive editor at the network
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 5:17 PM | 1 min read
Senior journalist Nidhi Razdan has reportedly stepped down as the executive editor of NDTV barely days after colleague Sreenivasan Jain resigned.
After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV. It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years.— Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 31, 2023
Razdan's resignation follows the spate of senior-level exits at the network in the aftermath of its takeover by the Adani Group.
In November, Ravish Kumar also stepped down from his role as Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India.
Razan returned to the channel in February 2022 more than a year after she fell victim to an elaborate phishing scam. The senior journalist was led to believe that she secured a job as a media professor at Harvard University.
She joined NDTV in 1999 and worked there till June 2020 before quitting for the first time. She was the primary anchor of NDTV 24x7 news debate show Left, Right & Centre and the weekly debate show The Big Fight.
Razan is the recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism for reporting from Jammu and Kashmir and north-eastern India and International Press Institute award for excellence in journalism for Kathua rape and murder case expose among other accolades.
Zepto appoints Shreyansh Modi as Head of Growth & Monetization
Prior to joining Zepto Shreyansh worked with Flipkart as Head of Performance marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 2:56 PM | 1 min read
Grocery delivery app Zepto has recently onboarded Shreyansh Modi as Head of Growth & Monetization at Zepto. With this appointment, Zepto will enhance its business operations’ efficacy, improve customer experience and prepare for the nationwide expansion of its services.
Shreyansh has an entrepreneurial mindset and a unique blend of technical understanding and management capabilities, and his expertise in market research and analytics will help Zepto in every aspect.
Prior to joining Zepto Shreyansh worked with Flipkart as Head of Performance marketing. With his vast experience in the domain, he will be helping in leading and building Zepto.
