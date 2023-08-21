Sajesh Raghavan moves on from Hindu Business Line

He was associated with the publication for about nine years

Sajesh Raghavan has quit The Hindu Group, after serving for almost nine years in several roles.

Raghavan has been Business Head of The Hindu Business Line, the Hindu Group’s financial daily. He was Head of the Financial services vertical which grew phenomenally under his leadership. He was also responsible for driving all agency alliances and partnership nationally. In addition, he was overseeing revenue responsibility for WEST region after the departure of the head of west.

Sajesh has worked with brands like TEN Sports and American Express in his previous stints.

Sajesh's next move is not yet known.

