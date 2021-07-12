Saakshi Verma Menon joins Kimberly Clark India as Marketing Director

Saakshi who has 18 years of experience across several global brands like Colgate Palmolive, Coca-Cola and Uber, has joined Kimberly-Clark to lead marketing for their iconic brands in India. In this role, she will lead the brand, digital, research, analytics & product innovation teams. She will be a part of the company’s senior leadership on the journey of transformational acceleration. Additionally, she will also be responsible for shaping a brand-building organisation in a digital-first world.

Announcing the appointment, Mainak Dhar, Managing Director Kimberly-Clark India, said, “We are delighted to welcome Saakshi to our Kimberly-Clark India team. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience to our business that will help in accelerating the transformational growth agenda we have- both in terms of our current portfolio and in future expansion plans. I look forward to her leadership in shaping a future-ready marketing organisation that will not just deliver today’s results but create capabilities, talent and mindset to accelerate our progress towards the exciting future we see for this business.”

Saakshi added, “I am delighted to join Kimberly-Clark India at this exciting point in the transformational journey of the company. Kimberly-Clark is at the cusp of unleashing the potential of its brands in India and I am looking forward to working with the team to take India to its next phase of growth, especially in terms of creating a world class brand building organisation that can thrive in a digital-first world.”

