Richa Goswami quits HSBC

Richa Goswami has stepped down as chief customer and marketing officer at HSBC. October 14 was Goswami’s last day with the company.

Goswami joined HSBC in May 2020 as global head of customer and international, wealth and personal banking. This was her second stint with the company.

Announcing her decision to move on, Goswami, in a LinkedIn post wrote, “My time at HSBC has been as memorable and powerful as it has been because of you—the graciousness, commitment and common respect is something I’ve counted on numerous times when faced with difficult decisions and situations at work. I’ve always strived to do what’s right by you and the business and I can’t thank you enough for being courageously open minded and honest with me as we navigated through good and difficult times.”

“I hope you will remember how poised we are to deliver on our promise to make HSBC a world class brand and bank and I want you to remember that you will deliver it and so much more,” she wrote.

Prior to HSBC, Goswami was with Johnson & Johnson as Global Head of Digital.

