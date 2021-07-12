RepIndia brings Sanya Sitlani onboard as Associate Account Director – Strategy

RepIndia has appointed Sanya Sitlani as Associate Account Director – Strategy. The former Strategic Planner at DDB Mudra, Ahmedabad will be responsible for providing strategic direction to build brand assets for clients across categories such as infrastructure & utilities, real estate, technology, home & living and building materials.

“Before stepping into advertising, Sitlani built a successful career as an investment banker, having been associated with organizations such as Deutsche Bank and Moelis & Co. as an investment banking analyst. This gives her a keen eye for analytics, problem-solving and creativity which will be a big boost for RepIndia’s growing ambitions to transform brands with innovative campaigns and solutions. Sanya did her MBA in Strategic Marketing and Communication from MICA and is also a qualified Chartered Accountant,” the agency stated.

On joining RepIndia, Sanya Sitlani said, "Creativity is an outcome of rigour and curiosity. With my cross-sector experience, I hope to bring in rigour in achieving brand goals through creative solutions. I am excited to join the Account Planning vertical at RepIndia and help clients stay ahead in the ever-changing digital marketing landscape”.

Archit Chenoy, CEO, RepIndia, commented, “The search for the ideal candidate for this particular role wasn’t easy. We have great hopes from the new Account Planning vertical, and it would only be a success if we have the right people – who are both a cultural fit and bring something new to the table – to lead it. Thankfully for us, Sanya’s refreshing attitude, extraordinary skill set and multi-faceted experience is everything that we need and more. I have no doubt that it’s going to be a blast having her as a vital part of RepIndia, going forward. Welcome!”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)