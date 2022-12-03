Rama Paul moves on from ABP News Network

Paul has stepped down from her role as Vice President at the news network, according to sources

According to highly placed sources in the industry, Rama Paul has stepped down from her role as Vice President at ABP News Network. She will be with the organisation till the end of March 2023.

Paul has been with ABP News Network for 7 years and 5 months.

Exchange4media reached out to Paul for her comments but did not receive a response.

Before ABP Network, Paul has been associated with organisations such as Dabur, Mudra, McCann and Leo Burnett. She has also worked for Frito-Lay, Nestle, General Motors and Microsoft.

