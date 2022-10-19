QYOU Media Inc. promotes Karan Pherwani & Mrunali Dedhia to Vice President, Chtrbox

In their new roles, they will further innovate and scale-up Chtrbox’s creator-powered marketing solutions across India

QYOU Media Inc. subsidiary Chtrbox has promoted long-time leaders Mrunali Dedhia & Karan Pherwani to further strengthen its leadership team. Mrunali and Karan have both been crucial in building Chtrbox to its nationwide position as a leader in influencer marketing and creator talent management. In their new roles, they will further innovate and scale-up Chtrbox’s creator-powered marketing solutions across India, while driving synergies with QYOU’s influencer marketing group in the US.

Karan and Mrunali have been heading key growth and servicing divisions at Chtrbox, including managing a team of over 60 influencer marketing & creator content specialists. Their expertise in the domain has led to award-winning work and the successful execution of thousands of creator-led campaigns by Chtrbox over the past 6 years.

Karan Pherwani comes with over 10 years of strong experience in India's new-age media and entertainment industry, including being the leader behind the 2021 launch of Chtrbox’s talent management unit, Chtrbox Represent. Mrunali Dedhia was Chtrbox’s first team member in 2016, and through her 6 intrapreneurial years with Chtrbox has successfully grown multiple influencer marketing divisions, key partnerships, and responsibilities for the company.

"I have had the fortune & freedom to grow with Chtrbox over the past 4+ years. With such talented creators and teams around me, we believe we’ve only scratched the surface of what lies ahead. I’m excited to co-lead the growth and create even far more compelling offerings for brands, creators, and audiences alike”, said Karan Pherwani.

While sharing her experience of working with Chtrbox, Mrunali Dedhia shared, “It’s been a tremendous ride with Chtrbox, from helping build and grow the teams ground up, to consistently working with some of the best creators and brands - P&G, Amazon, HP, Cred, etc. I am looking forward to this new role and scaling QYOU & Chtrbox’s great work further."

Pranay Swarup, CEO & Co-Founder of Chtrbox added: “We are ecstatic to elevate Karan and Mrunali to their new roles. As we grow towards increased international capabilities with the QYOU influencer marketing team in the US, they are perfect to lead synergies there as well as continue to grow depth with our India business. They are true influencer marketing experts and path breaking leaders and we believe they will thrive in their new roles.”

