Puneet Dhiman quits Google to Join Bella Vita Organic as Director, Marketing & Growth

Natural beauty and skincare brand Bella Vita Organic has appointed Puneet Dhiman as Director - Marketing and Growth. Prior to Bella Vita Organic, he was working with Google US. He joined Bella Vita Organic to nurture his love for entrepreneurship, which brought him back to India.

“Having over 11 years of experience in the field of marketing, growth, and strategy, he specializes in building digital identities for ecommerce brands who want to separate themselves from the rest. He took on several leadership roles and responsibilities in many renowned companies like Jabong, FashionAndYou & Directi across the B2B, B2C & C2C industries. He is extremely passionate about working in start-ups, building cohesive teams from scratch & scaling brands to new heights,” the company said.

At Bella Vita Organic, Puneet’s primary responsibilities revolve around leading the marketing endeavours and revenue growth by strategizing, planning, and executing different marketing initiatives.

Commenting on the appointment, Aakash Anand, Founder & CEO, Bella Vita Organic said, “Apart from Puneet’s extraordinary dedication and work ethics, he is a perfect blend of diverse skills and data-driven approach to marketing that will help our brand reach new heights. I love the fact that he shares the same vision as us, to achieve an exponential growth while maintaining profitability”

Puneet said, “Everything that I have learnt through data over the past 11 years, has stayed with me, which I have nurtured as my approach towards any and all genres of marketing. Working with Bella Vita Organic, my core vision is to create a brand that stays true to its values and becomes the go-to brand for all things Natural. And with the collective efforts of our amazing team members, I am confident that we will have a Global recognition soon”.







