Publicis Groupe ends Justin Billingsley’s term as CMO

The company said Billingsley was on ‘garden leave’

Publicis Groupe has terminated Justin Billingsley as the Chief Marketing Officer, as per media reports.

The company issued a statement saying: “We have ended Justin’s employment and he is now on garden leave. We won’t be making any further comment.”

Billingsley has been with Publicis Groupe for more than a decade. He was appointed CMO in April 2020.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)