Publicis Groupe elevates Jose Leon as Managing Director-Indigo Consulting

Publicis Groupe has announced the elevation of Jose Leon from COO to Managing Director for Indigo Consulting, the Digital Business Transformation (DBT) arm of the company in the country. Jose Leon is a digital strategy and tech expert and an effective senior leader with over 25 years of corporate experience across global brands like Adobe and Xerox. He joined Publicis Groupe as the President for the DBT business and then was promoted as the COO of the company in 2020.

Insofar, Jose worked closely with Rajesh Ghatge, the erstwhile CEO of Indigo Consulting, who has been in transition to a wider role in Publicis Groupe in recent months. Said Rajesh, “There could be no better succession plan than Jose at the helm of Indigo Consulting. He has considerably accelerated investments by bringing in best-in-class talent across Delivery & Technology functions and plans to ramp-up these endeavours through 2022-23, for Bespoke Software Engineering, Core Application Modernization and CX & EX Re-imagination projects.”

Moving forward, Jose will work closely with Amaresh Godbole, the newly appointed CEO, Digital Technology Business for Publicis Groupe India.

Said Jose on his appointment, “My main focus has been to change and challenge the way Indigo Consulting work with its customers and create a world-class agile organization. Our foundation is solid. With massive acceleration in digital demand, our line-of-sight to demand is strong and my goal is to ensure that our endeavors will meet the velocity we see in the market for DBT business leading to exponential rather than incremental growth”.

Amaresh Godbole commented, “Indigo Consulting has deep domain knowledge across financial services and retail, which will be key growth drivers for Publicis Groupe’s digital technology business, especially D2C Commerce. I’m grateful to inherit a strong leader in Jose who runs the Indigo Consulting business with passion and ownership. I’m excited to partner with him as he leads the brand into its next phase of growth across software engineering, content platform build, e-commerce and data offerings.”

