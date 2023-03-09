PropTiger.com hires Sridhar Srinivasan as National Sales Head

PropTiger.com, the country’s leading digital real estate brokerage company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sridhar Srinivasan as their National Sales Head. In his new role, Srinivasan will be responsible for driving the company's growth to new heights, leveraging his extensive experience in sales, distribution, product management, fintech, and value-added services.

PropTiger.com is owned by REA India, the country's largest full-stack real estate technology platform that also owns Housing.com and Makaan.com. The brand is highly regarded by its customers and has experienced exponential growth in recent years. Srinivasan's appointment comes at a critical juncture, as the company seeks to consolidate its leadership position in the highly competitive real estate market.

Srinivasan brings to the table a comprehensive business experience spanning over two and a half decades, with a proven track record in verticals such as insurance, e-commerce, and lending. He has held key positions in several eminent organizations, including MaxLife, Aegon, Indiamart, and Home Credit India, amongst others.

As National Sales Head, Srinivasan will be overseeing various aspects of the business, including building retail teams, developing innovative value-added services, and ensuring that the brand remains the preferred choice for customers. His appointment is a testament to PropTiger.com's commitment to attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Vikas Wadhawan, Group CFO, REA India (Housing.com, PropTiger.com & Makaan.com) & Business Head, PropTiger.com, said, ‘’We are thrilled to have Sridhar join our team, and we believe that he will play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing our business approach. As we continue to expand and grow, Sridhar’s remarkable credentials, extensive domain knowledge, and expertise will prove invaluable in driving our growth trajectory forward.’’

Speaking on his appointment, Sridhar Srinivasan, National Sales Head, PropTiger.com said, "I am excited to be joining PropTiger.com at a time when the company is experiencing phenomenal growth. It's an honour to be part of a brand that has the lineage of REA Group Australia, a global leader in digital real estate. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on the success of the brand and to ensure that we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers. I look forward to serving this company to my fullest potential and clocking numerous milestones along the way.”

A Science graduate from the reputed Osmania University, Sridhar went on to complete his MBA in fintech from BITS-Pilani. In his leisure time, he enjoys playing cricket, table tennis, learning about ancient Indian history and the Vedas

