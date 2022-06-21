Preeti Bajaj appointed MD & CEO of Luminous Power Technologies

Luminous Power Technologies has appointed Preeti Bajaj to take over as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director for its operations. She takes on this role from 1st July 2022. Preeti takes over from Vipul Sabharwal, who is superannuating and has been leading Luminous since 2014.

In her last stint, Preeti worked with Adecco Group as the Australia and New Zealand CEO & MD of Modis Australia. Prior to that, she was with Schneider Electric Pacific and was the startup CEO of Clipsal Solar (a venture of Schneider Electric).

“Preeti brings robust technology and transformation experience and will lead Luminous into its next growth phase as it contributes to the energy transition in India and other emerging markets,” the company said.

Preeti completed her MBA from Swinburne University and her master’s in applied finance from Macquarie University, Australia. She is passionate about diversity and actively supports emerging leaders through her contribution as an advisory member of Chief Executive Women. She was also the energy lead for the Australia India Business Council.

