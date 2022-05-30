Pragya Bhatnagar joins Momspresso.com as Creative Head

Momspresso.com, a content and influencer platform for women, is geared to fortify its team with the appointment of Pragya Bhatnagar as the Creative Head. Pragya will be responsible for creating insight-driven campaigns for brands and overseeing the creative execution.

A graduate from IIMC, Pragya moves to Momspresso after spearheading the brand design mandate at the advertising firm RK Swamy BBDO, where she spent 10 years rising through the ranks before taking on the mantle as a Creative Director. Over the course of her career, Pragya has demonstrably honed her conceptualizing, planning, execution and team-leading skills while working with leading national and international brands. Moreover, being a mother herself, Pragya brings the distinct ability to understand the voice of moms, and translating them into the best results for brands looking to effectively communicate with the target audience.

Speaking on the appointment, Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder, Momspresso.com, said, “We are delighted to have Pragya join the Momspresso.com family at such a significant juncture of our growth journey. Her fresh perspective, combined with over a decade of experience in brand-centric storytelling, will provide a definite fillip to our value proposition to brands. We look forward to working with her to unlock the next phase of growth for Momspresso.com.”

Adding to this, Pragya Bhatnagar, Creative Head, Momspresso said, “Having spent over a decade in conventional mainline advertising, I am excited to start afresh as the Creative Head at a fast-growing, purpose-led brand such as Momspresso.com. The company has created deep inroads into a category as niche as Indian mums, and I look forward to driving its creative output, further building on user experience, engagement, and value.”

As she takes on the role of the Creative Head, Pragya will lean on her learnings from working on and building prominent brands. She envisions cementing Momspresso.com as the go-to name for any brand looking to connect with women.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)