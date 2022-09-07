Momspresso onboards Kunal Sharma as Chief Insights Officer

Kumar’s last role was at Kantar India where he was a Geo Lead for consumer division in North zone

Momspresso.com has appointed Kunal Sharma as the Chief Insights Officer.

Sharma is a seasoned consumer insight professional and has spent over two decades across markets and leading organizations in the field. His latest role was at Kantar India where he was a geo lead for the consumer division in the North zone. His previous stints include leadership positions at TNS India, TNS Sri Lanka, Tata DoCoMo and Research International India.

Speaking on the appointment, Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder & COO, Momspresso.com, said, “We are thrilled to bring on board an industry veteran such as Kunal Sharma who has over two decades of industry experience. As we look to expand our research and consumer insights efforts, we believe that Kunal is the perfect fit to unlock new opportunities with data. We look forward to building new-age tech solutions with the help of his expertise.”

Adding to this, Sharma said, “Momspresso.com has grown at a rapid scale and has positioned itself as a leader in generating and utilizing data to help its end-users and brand partners in unique and meaningful ways. I am excited to join the platform’s journey and believe that we will further scale up the research and insights arm, refining its value proposition for all stakeholders.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)