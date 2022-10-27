Pooja Baid appointed Head of Marketing at Philips Domestic Appliances, India

Philips Domestic Appliances has appointed Pooja Baid, as the new Head of Marketing for India. A seasoned business marketer, Pooja comes with over 14 years of experience in building profitable businesses from scratch and establishing powerful brands across diverse industries. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving overall marketing strategy for Philips Domestic Appliances, India.

“Prior to joining Philips Domestic Appliances, Pooja was working with Coca-Cola India Pvt. Ltd., working across all of their brands including Thums Up, Sprite & Coca-Cola. Her team has been instrumental in creating one of last year’s most memorable campaign ThumsUp PalatDe. She has also worked with ITC Ltd., where she played an integral part in building several brands through her various roles,” the company said.

Drawn to challenges, with the vision to push her limits and go beyond, Pooja has also built, run and divested an e-commerce portal in the food aggregation space, quite early on in her career. She enjoys working with and mentoring Start-ups to help them grow their business.

Pooja is an MBA from International Management Institute, Delhi and is an alumnus of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata from where she graduated with Honors in Economics.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)