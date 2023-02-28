Piyush Agarwal named VP & Head of Supply Chain at Pepperfry
Piyush Agarwal has been appointed Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain at Pepperfy.
Agarwal has been with the company since 2021.
Prior to that, he was with Colgate-Palmolive for over nine years.
Agarwal has a vast experience in warehousing, distribution, inventory management and operations.
Firework elevates Priyam Jha to Head of Marketing, India
Jha joined Firework in September 2021 as Marketing Director
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 1:58 PM | 1 min read
Priyam Jha has been elevated to Head of Marketing (India) at Firework. He shared the news of his promotion through a LinkedIn post.
"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Marketing, India at Firework! I am excited to work with the team to unlock growth for brands eager to enter the future of retail, eCommerce, and publishing with #videocommerce," he wrote.
Jha joined Firework in September 2021 as Marketing Director. He was in charge of creating compelling thought-leadership content and brand initiatives to propel the Firework product and brand philosophy to the right audiences and establish Firework as the only 'end-to-end' connected solution in the video-commerce space.
Jha was previously the Assistant Vice President at WebEngage for over three years, holding various leadership roles. He helped create high-impact branding initiatives and supercharge top-of-the-mind awareness across multiple geographies powered by multi-form content, PR, and event marketing.
Prior to WebEngage, he handled digital marketing for Zepo, a full-stack E-Commerce platform helping offline SMEs go online and enjoyed a brief FMCG stint as an ASM (Area Sales Manager) at MTR foods, Bangalore.
Anupam Katheriya named CEO of Cholayil Private Limited
Katheriya has previously held leadership positions at multinationals like Heinz, Nestle and Emami
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 1:09 PM | 3 min read
Cholayil Private Limited, the parent company of household brands such as Medimix and Cuticura announces the appointment of Anupam Katheriya as the new Chief Executive Officer. Anupam brings over 2 decades of experience in the consumer goods industry having served in leadership positions at multinationals like Heinz, Nestle and Emami. At Cholayil, which is amongst Kerala's most famous and respected Ayurvedic families practicing Ayurveda for generations, Anupam will be spearheading the aggressive growth and diversification plans of the company across its portfolio of brands.
Cholayil Private Limited is growing rapidly and has doubled its turnover in the last 4 years. The appointment of new CEO is in the direction of making the company 1000 Cr. plus in the next 4-5 years. Apart from soaps, the company is present in several categories including Face Wash, Body Wash, Hand Wash, Body Lotion, Talc, Deodorant etc. The company has a global footprint with a presence in more than 35 countries across the world.
Speaking on the new appointment, Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman and Managing Director, Cholayil Private Limited, said, "We at Cholayil have always focused on building teams that bring in fresh perspectives and help us push the envelope of how we think about our business today from a family run business to a professional one. We welcome Anupam onboard to lead Cholayil and our illustrious portfolio of diverse brands. In his past roles across leading consumer goods companies, he has a proven track record of building strong brands in large categories. We want to become a wholistic personal care company and we are confident that with his wide experience, Anupam will help us grow our omnichannel brand presence and help take our purpose forward across various consumer touchpoints. We aspire to achieve a 1000 Cr. turnover in the near term for which we are investing in our brands, people, processes and infrastructure. Anupam will enable the growth by identifying the right financial sources and lead business transformation.”
The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer - Cholayil Private Limited, Anupam Katheriya said, " Cholayil has strong equity and base in Ayurvedic and natural products and has potential to scale-up as we contemporize our offering further and reach out to newer segments. Amongst our portfolio of brands, Medimix is truly a symbol of trust and quality for more than 50 years now. It is indeed a great opportunity and honor for me to add value to the portfolio of brands and take them to newer heights. I truly admire the vision of the management for future growth and the way each brand needs to be transformed into a larger personal care brand. We have aggressive plans for making this company as 1000 Cr. in the near term. Cholayil is well-positioned for growth, and I am excited to unlock the Company’s significant potential for our consumers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.”
Anupam is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and Delhi College of Engineering. Anupam has been a recipient of multiple prestigious industry awards such as the PITCH Best CMO Awards 2022, ET Brand Equity Brand Disruption Awards, recognized as one of the Top 60 CMOs ‘22 in India, amongst many others.
Infidigit gets Kiran Nair as VP-Digital Growth
Nair has previously worked for top agencies like Publicis Convonix, Logicserve and NP digital
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 6:07 PM | 3 min read
Digital solutions player, Infidigit has hired Kiran Nair as VP-Digital Growth.
Nair’s responsibilities would include developing, implementing, tracking, and optimizing the digital marketing campaigns across the SEO channels. “I am excited to be part of this journey with Infidigit. They have certainly carved a niche for themselves within the industry and their vision for the next 5 years resonates with India’s Digital growth story. SEO is still a channel that has been over-looked by many but with Infidigit, we intend to revitalize this perspective and educate the importance of this channel within the relevant circles” said Kiran Nair.
Infidigit further aims to strengthen the current market share in India as well as enter into newer geographies both in the domestic and the overseas markets. With over a decade’s experience in the digital and the search industry, Kiran Nair’s appointment as VP-Digital Growth is a step in the right direction, which is also complemented by the onboarding of over 40 new search experts in just the previous quarter. With the experience of working with National and International brands in their organic growth journey, Kiran will be able to lead the integrated marketing campaigns from concept to execution. He has the strong understanding of the current marketing tools and strategies, honed by his experience of working with top agencies like Publicis Convonix, Logicserve and NP digital.
Commenting on Kiran’s appointment, Kaushal Thakkar, Founder & MD, Infidigit, said, “The growing demand of SEO in India and other geographies puts Infidigit in a vantage position to expand SEO services across regions and industries, and this would mean strengthening our human capital to gear up for this boom in the business. We are extremely pleased to add value to our leadership team and are confident that Kiran will form a part of the strategic think-tank that will move Infidigit into the next level of growth.”
In a recession-hit world, SEO is a need of the hour for business sustenance. The growing internet penetration rate and the adoption of digital has made India the epicenter of digital transformations. Additionally, the dependance of a 21st Century being on Google Search makes it the biggest market research tool for marketers. “We’ve always measured SEO success with the business impact it creates, and we intend to continue doing the same for many more brands under Kiran’s leadership. Infidigit has been at the forefront of SEO in India and we are now gearing up to set benchmarks on the Global SEO landscape by 2028”, Thakkar further added.
Inspira Enterprise appoints Bharati Sudhir as CMO
She was previously with IBM
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 5:09 PM | 2 min read
Inspira Enterprise, a global cybersecurity services organization, has announced the appointment of Bharati Sudhir as their Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Bharati will lead the marketing and communications function at Inspira, reporting to Chetan Jain, Managing Director, Inspira Enterprise.
Prior to joining Inspira she was with IBM, where she was the Chief of Staff to the Managing Director, IBM India-South Asia. Prior to IBM, she has worked with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lowe Lintas & Partners.
In a career spanning over two decades, Bharati has held several senior roles in strategy and marketing. Outside of India, she has worked in ASEAN and was a part of the Americas banking and financial markets team.
Chetan Jain, Managing Director, Inspira Enterprise said “We are excited to welcome Bharati to the Inspira family. Her rich functional experience and the unique blend of business and creativity that she brings, is just the accelerator that we need to turbo-charge our growth and establish Inspira as a strong brand in the markets that we operate in. Cybersecurity and Data & Analytics are the fastest-growing areas of the digital economy and the arrow heads of our growth strategy. I am confident that she will be a great partner on this journey to success.”
Bharati Sudhir as Chief Marketing Officer said “Success in the digital economy is largely defined by two factors - first is how you manage and mine your data to drive engagement and overall growth? and the second is are your cyber protocols sufficiently secure and prepared to inspire confidence in your clients and partners? For, one incident is all it takes for years of reputation, loyalty and brand value to be eroded.
Inspira Enterprise with its strong partnerships, deep skill sets and innovative service offerings endeavours to be a partner of choice to enterprises on both these fronts. I am excited to be a part of this young and vibrant organization and contribute to its growth,” said Bharati.
Neel Jadhav named VP and Head of Marketing at Katonic.ai
Prior to this, he held senior marketing positions at ONDC, Akasa Air, VFS Global, Jet Airways and Godrej
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 5:07 PM | 2 min read
Katonic.ai announced the appointment of Neel Jadhav as Vice President and Head of Marketing, reporting to Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Prem Naraindas.
Neel has a decade-long experience in managing large, global household brand names as well as creating and scaling brands from scratch. Prior to joining Katonic.ai, he held senior marketing positions at ONDC, Akasa Air, VFS Global, Jet Airways and Godrej. He was one of the earliest members to join Akasa Air and was instrumental in building the entire brand and marketing ecosystem from scratch, right from the creation of the brand identity to the launch of the airline. Before heading marketing for the airline, Neel worked with VFS Global, Jet Airways and Godrej Appliances. He is also part of a select group of creators who are managed directly by LinkedIn and was recently appointed as a mentor on LinkedIn’s CampusToCreator program.
Katonic.ai, with offices in India, Australia & Singapore, is a Made-In-&-Made-For-Asia AI-ML ISO 27001 company backed by Artesian Investments and Boab AI. Katonic helps businesses realise the value of enterprise AI faster. The Katonic Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) platform is designed to help companies develop and manage AI-powered applications more efficiently and effectively. India is one of the most important markets for Katonic, and this appointment further emphasises its focus on India in its overall revenue and growth strategy.
“I was amazed by what Prem and the team at Katonic.ai have built in such a short time. AI-ML is changing how businesses make decisions, and Katonic is well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity by capturing a large share of the multi-billion-dollar MLOps APAC market. I am fortunate to have this opportunity to join at an early stage and be a part of Katonic’s growth trajectory.”, said Neel Jadhav, Vice President - Marketing, Katonic.ai
Commenting on the appointment, Katonic's Founder and CEO, Prem Naraindas, said, “Neel knows what it takes to build a great brand from scratch and has a very practical approach to marketing. His deep understanding of the Indian market and his extensive experience in international marketing align perfectly with our growth strategy. I am really excited about the overall impact he will have at Katonic as we shift to a higher gear”.
Ipsos India announces key leadership changes
Vincy Jathanna, Shailesh Tiwari and Karthik Kankanhalli have been appointed to the leadership team
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 4:39 PM | 2 min read
Ipsos India has rejigged roles and announced key leadership changes effective April 1st, 2023.
Vincy Jathanna, Country Service Line Leader, Observer (Ipsos’ field and tab vertical) Ipsos India, is moving to the Ipsos Data Service Centre (DSC), in an exciting new role of VP Operations, effective April 1st, 2023. Jathanna is credited with phenomenally growing the Observer business under his able leadership, in India. He will report to Haribabu Rajendran, MD, Ipsos DSC, India.
Speaking on the development, Haribabu Rajendran, MD, Ipsos DSC India said, “Ipsos Data Service Centre was set up in April 2022, in Thane, for offshore data services, to cater to the Ipsos global teams on production work started with Ipsos North America and Canada business. The centre in Thane, has now gone up to about 400 employees since its opening last year and the quantum of work has increased, and given the scale and the ambitious growth targets, Jathanna with his vast experience spanning 2 decades, is best placed for this senior, critical role.”
Meanwhile, Shailesh Tiwari, Research Director, Observer is being elevated to lead the Observer service line in India, effective April 1st, 2023. He will report to Vivek Gupta, managing director, Research. Tiwari has spent over a decade in Observer, handling and executing large scale, complex projects, across sectors, with exemplary client satisfaction levels across sectors.
Further, Ipsos India has roped in Karthik Kankanhalli, Research Director, Observer, for driving business development for CX, Channel Performance (CHP), Automotive and BFSI. He’s held key roles in Kantar, Nielsen, and JD Power. Kankanhalli will also report to Vivek Gupta.
Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, “India is a key priority market for Ipsos. And we are happy to harness the potential of our highly capable staff to step up in taking up new, challenging responsibilities for personal growth and leapfrogging and leveraging the business potential in our high growth market.”
DIAGEO India names Inderpreet Singh Sethi as national marketing & brand advocacy head
Prior to this, Sethi was Head of Marketing - AV at Samsung India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 11:50 AM | 1 min read
Inderpreet Singh Sethi has joined DIAGEO India as National customer marketing & brand advocacy head - Luxury, Reserve, Craft & Premium portfolio.
Prior to this, he was with Samsung India as Head of Marketing - AV business.
Sethi has also handled Marketing Communications for Samsung Electronics.
He has also worked with Tata Motors and BMW India in the past.
