NPCI appoints Noopur Chaturvedi as CEO of NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the appointment of Noopur Chaturvedi as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL). As CEO, Chaturvedi’s mandate is to work on RBI’s vision to scale up the Bharat Bill Pay platform and make it the most preferred solution for all bill payments. She will work closely with the BBPS ecosystem to grow digital bill payments with superior customer experience.

Chaturvedi comes with two decades of overall experience in the Banking and Fintech industry. Prior to joining NPCI, she has held leadership positions at PayU (Country Head – SMB) and Airtel Payments Bank (Chief – Corporate Business and Alliances). Chaturvedi started her BFSI journey with CitiBank and has also worked with ING Vysya Bank, Samsung, and Infosys. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and management from IIM Lucknow.

NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India. Came into effect from April 1, 2021, NBBL is growing rapidly on account of the ease and accessibility it offers to the customers and the one-stop solution to Billers for low-cost collections. Currently, NBBL offers recurring payment services to customers across several segments, including bill payments for electricity, telecom, DTH, Gas, Education fees, water, and municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, Loan repayments, Insurance, Cable, housing society charges, and others.

