Netflix’s Tara Kapur to lead marketing for Duolingo in India

Infectious Advertising has roped in Siddhartha Singh as Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer. Singh has returned to advertising after a two-year stint on the client side – as Director, Marketing and Sales at Independence Brewing Company.

He comes with over 26 years of experience in agencies such as Leo Burnett, Ambience Publicis and Rediffusion, and with boutique agencies like Salt Brand Solutions, Famous Innovations and Hyphen.

Speaking on the appointment Managing Partner & CEO of Infectious Advertising, Nisha Singhania said, "We've come a long way in the last ten years. Today, we are a sixty-five-member, digital-first agency for some of India's biggest names – UltraTech Cement, Bayer Crop Sciences, IDFC, and Tata Group, to name just a few. Traditional agencies don't get 'Digital' and digital agencies don't understand 'Brands'. We are unique because we can build brands and create content for a digital-first marketplace. Hiring Siddhartha is a growth hack."

Ramanuj Shastry - Managing Partner & Creative Chairman of Infectious Advertising added, "As someone who has worked with Siddhartha before, I can vouch that Sid is loved by both clients and creatives - largely because he belongs to that rare breed of suits who can both 'sell great work' and know 'what keeps the client awake at night. He makes for a fantastic colleague and a great boss. I am delighted to have him as a partner."

Commenting on his new role, Singh said, "When Nisha and Ramanuj shared their vision for Infectious, I immediately agreed to partner with them. My primary responsibility will be to create the perfect ecosystem for the seamless delivery of solutions for businesses. Whether born in the old economy or the new, companies today are looking for partners to achieve transformational growth. I believe the time is just right for Infectious."