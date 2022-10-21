Meru Gokhale to exit Penguin Random House India; Milee Ashwarya to take over

Ashwarya, who has been associated with the Penguin imprints of Ebury Publishing and Vintage, will now be publisher, PRH India Adult Publishing

Meru Gokhale, publisher, Penguin Press Group, Penguin Random House India, will exit the company at the end of the year. Milee Ashwarya, who has been associated with the Penguin imprints of Ebury Publishing and Vintage, will now be publisher, PRH India Adult Publishing.

Announcing her decision to move on, Gokhale tweeted, “I joined when I was 24 years old, and more or less grew up with the colleagues and authors that make up the company’s past, present, and future. Most of all, I have learned from my authors… some of the most brilliant minds of our time, such as Jhumpa Lahiri, Arundhati Roy, Salman Rushdie, Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani, Devdutt Pattanaik, Amitav Ghosh, Siddhartha Mukherjee, and Ramachandra Guha.”

She will, however, continue her association as a consultant, working directly with Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO, Penguin Random House India & SEA.

Ashwarya, meanwhile, shared, “Delighted to share that I will be taking over as Publisher @PenguinIndia for the adult publishing programme. Excited to take on this newly created role as we continue to focus on and publish diverse voices, discover talented debut writers, and build on the inclusive programme to further strengthen our award-winning and successful publishing list. This is a new chapter in my life, and I hope to work even more closely with our authors, agents, booksellers, partners and team in India and across the world. @PenguinBooks

Also, Manasi Subramaniam will be taking over as editor-in-chief for Penguin Press.

